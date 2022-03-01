ADALend Decentralized Lending Protocol Listed on ADAPad, BSCPad, ETHPad, VelasPad and PulsePad

Tue, 03/01/2022 - 16:22
article image
Arman Shirinyan
ADALend is getting ready for an IDO on numerous launchpads
Decentralized lending platform ADALend is getting ready for the launch of its IDO on five launchpads simultaneously. Users will be able to support the protocol on such launchpads as ADAPad, BSCPad, ETHPad, VelasPad and PulsePad.

Despite the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry remaining in the sector of emerging technologies, numerous companies have already implemented it in their working process, which allowed them to completely reshape the industry, especially the finance industry.

The lending industry has always been a bank or centralized organization's prerogative while being a multi-billion dollar industry. For this and other reasons, as time has gone by, the entire industry faced numerous trust- and transparency-related issues. The most efficient way to solve them is blockchain technology and its decentralized nature, which allows the development of platforms like ADALend that create a trustless and transparent experience for both lenders and borrowers.

About ADALend

ADALend is a decentralized lending protocol powered by the Cardano blockchain. The platform offers a decentralized, fast and cheap lending and borrowing service that opposes the traditional approach of the banking system. The infrastructure developed by the ADALend team is sustainable and capable of handling large-scale lending transactions.

The decentralized lending and borrowing platform offers their services using the most up-to-date technology and one of the fastest blockchains available in the industry. With such an approach, decentralized platforms are more likely to usher in the future and replace traditional alternatives.

IDO Launch of ADALend

In order to provide the most effective and convenient service possible for its users, ADALend decided to launch an IDO that will be available for participation on five launchpads: ADAPad, BSCPad, ETHPad, VelasPad and PulsePad.

With the successful launch of the IDO, the platform will be able to move to its next stage and continue to build a decentralized lending ecosystem that will oppose the traditional banking industry.

Decentralized lending platforms are actively being developed for the past year, and some protocols are already providing traditional banking levels of service and allowing users to borrow funds in a matter of minutes. ADALend has become part of industry-leading platforms and is already starting to realize its future development plan reflected in its roadmap.

