ADA ETF? Here's Why Institutional Investors Might Benefit From It

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Community enthusiast with over 143,000 followers explained potential benefits for ADA investors as ETF frenzy kicks off
Sat, 13/01/2024 - 16:01
Cover image via www.freepik.com
As more and more speakers are discussing the prospects of spot ETFs on altcoins in the U.S., popular Cardano (ADA) blogger who goes by @cardano_whale on X shared an optimistic thread for institutional investors.

"Cardano exposure is worthwhile idea," ADA enthusiast says to TradFi

As a new wave of institutional and TradFi money is set to be injected into crypto with the ETFs approval, Cardano (ADA) remains a "worthwhile idea," community enthusiast and Latest On Cardano author @cardano_whale says in a recent publication.

In a thread shared with his 143,300 followers on X, he explained what is special in Cardano (ADA) from investors' point of view. First of all, he says, Cardano (ADA) is a peer-reviewed stable and lightweight protocol with six years of uptime. Cardano's (ADA) approach to network consensus and tech design merges the benefits of UTXO and PoS and solves the blockchain trilemma in an eccentric way.

Unlike "VC chains" that are vulnerable to manipulations from heavyweight early investors and market makers, ADA's distribution remains inclusive and transparent: Founding entities only control about 10% of the ADA supply.

Then, Cardano's (ADA) staking design is the most decentralized one, while the big number of validator nodes makes the network resistant to hypothetical 51% attacks.

Also, Cardano (ADA) implemented a number of scalability and functionality innovations, which makes it a fast-growing and feature-rich blockchain for various types of dApps.

XRP, ADA, ETH ETFs: What is next?

Besides that, Cardano (ADA) supports multiple programming languages for unmatched developer-friendliness. In the past months, it onboarded hundreds of native tokens and DeFi applications.

Combined with programmable ADA scarcity, this makes the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem a great dApp ecosystem with solid organic growth, the author concludes.

As Bitcoin ETFs are approved in the U.S., the cryptocurrency community started discussing the potential for altcoin-based exchange-traded products.

As covered by U.Today, Valkyrie's co-founder Steve McClurg said he would not be surprised by the approval of ETFs on Ethereum (ETH) and XRP.

As of printing time, Cardano (ADA) is backing Swiss-registered 21Shares Cardano ETF and is part of an OTC-traded Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) portfolio.

#Cardano News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

