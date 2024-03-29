Acura Capital and RWA-Focused Patex, Valued at $100M, Set to Launch State-of-the-Art Digital Bank

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A leading player in the Brazilian Web2 finance sector, Acura Capital, with a robust portfolio of $1.8 billion in managed assets and an additional $3 billion in custody, is thrilled to announce its upcoming collaboration with a paramount Web3 partner, Patex . This partnership heralds the launch of a novel offering aimed squarely at the burgeoning blockchain landscape of Latin America, marking a significant milestone in the region's digital financial ecosystem.

Transforming digital banking in Latin America

Acura Capital is setting the stage to introduce a pioneering digital banking solution, crafted with the digital era's demands at its core. This new venture is set to revolutionize the banking sector by focusing on enhancing security measures, boosting operational efficiency, and expanding access to financial services.

Destined to transform the digital banking landscape in Latin America, this innovative digital bank is tailored to cater to the region's specific financial nuances. It seamlessly merges the reliability of traditional banking with the agility of modern cryptocurrency functionalities.

New solutions for DeFi across the continent

By combining Acura Capital's financial experience with Patex's blockchain knowledge, the venture is poised to address the distinct economic challenges prevalent in Latin America. The digital bank is designed to offer a broad spectrum of digital and crypto banking solutions, catering to an expansive user base of over 670 million across the region.

A spectrum of innovative services:

Digital wallet. This feature offers a secure and user-friendly platform for managing digital currencies and financial assets, utilizing advanced encryption for unparalleled safety and privacy. Its intuitive design enables swift transactions, supporting a multitude of currencies for a consolidated portfolio management experience.

RWA tokenization. Patex integrates tokenized real-world assets into the $6 trillion Latin American economy. The bank assists in converting physical assets into tradable securities on conventional stock exchanges. These securities subsequently underpin the development of tokenized assets, set to be launched via security token offerings and tradable on a secondary market, with the assurance of compliance through KYC/AML protocols.

Floating rates. Offering dynamic interest rates for savings and loans, this service adjusts to market fluctuations, ensuring optimal terms for clients. It promotes transparency in financial dealings — a much-valued trait in today's market.

Currency exchange. The bank's exchange platform allows for the efficient conversion of various currencies, including fiat and cryptocurrencies. It guarantees competitive rates and minimal fees, operating non-stop to deliver real-time market insights for strategic trading.

Patex Tokens for Payments. Pix, the instant payment system launched by the Central Bank of Brazil, has quickly become notable for its efficiency and user-friendliness. Utilizing blockchain technology, Pix transactions can now be conducted with Patex tokens, representing digital assets securely held in blockchain wallets.

Instant transfers. Facilitating immediate money movements 24/7, this service ensures transactions are processed within seconds, significantly reducing the wait times associated with traditional banking methods.

Crypto cards. Extending the utility of traditional payment cards, these cryptocurrency cards enable a wide range of transactions, including retail purchases and online payments, with seamless integration into digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

E-commerce integration. Tailored for online merchants, this feature enhances transaction speed and includes tools for sales monitoring, revenue management, and instant financial reporting.

Personal loans. The bank offers competitive personal loans with flexible terms and an easy application process, prioritizing rapid approval and minimal paperwork.

Wealth management. Clients can access bespoke financial planning and investment management services, leveraging state-of-the-art tools and insights to foster asset growth and strategic wealth accumulation.

Unified vision for innovation and security

Fernando Luiz de Senna Figueiredo, the Management Director at Acura Capital, envisions the partnership with Patex as a perfect alignment of strengths, creating a digital banking solution that expands the horizons of technological innovation while catering to the unique needs of Latin American consumers.

By combining our respective strengths, we're creating a digital banking platform that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with technology. Our teams also deeply understand how to cater to the needs of Latin American users. We're confident that our digital bank will deliver a secure, intuitive, and comprehensive banking experience that bridges the gap between traditional financial services and the digital economy in such a promising region like Latin America

Acura Capital stands as an investment, portfolio analysis, and risk management service provider, managing $1.8 billion and holding a steadfast commitment to innovation, aiming to provide top-tier financial solutions to its clientele.