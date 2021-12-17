$850 Million Worth of DOGE Shifted Before Tesla’s Announcement, Russia Mulls Crypto Ban, 90 Million XRP on the Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss any important updates in the crypto industry!

$850 million worth of DOGE transferred anonymously before Elon Musk’s announcement

A suspicious Dogecoin transaction worth $850 million was tracked by WhaleStats service right before Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that his company was accepting the meme token. DOGE spiked on the news, gaining almost 30% , but then dropped to 19% within minutes. Some members of the Dogecoin community suggested that the transaction was made by someone who knew about Tesla’s decision in order to earn a significant profit.

However, this theory does not make much sense since the purchased coins have not been moved from the address and, therefore, could not have been realized on the market.

Russia mulls crypto ban

The Bank of Russia seems to be looking into following China’s example regarding the country’s position toward the new asset class. A source cited by Reuters reports that Russia's central bank is seeking to impose a ban on cryptocurrency investing. According to the source, it is planned to prohibit investors from making new purchases, but the ban will not apply to current crypto holdings.

Meanwhile, the trial of Russia's central bank digital currency, the digital ruble , is set to start next year. After the pilot, the bank will make a final decision on the CBDC's launch.

90 million XRP transferred by leading exchanges

Yesterday , popular crypto tracker Whale Alert detected several transactions made by three major crypto exchanges. Binance, HitBTC and Bithumb moved close to 90 million XRP, which equals $73,395,729 in fiat. Binance transferred 20, 12 and 15.6 million XRP to Seoul-based exchange Gopax, Bithumb moved 20 million XRP tokens and HitBTC sent 21,672,003 to Binance.

Meanwhile, the number of wallets holding from 1 million to 10 million XRP has increased by 6% over the past three months.

SHIB whale adds 2.9 billion SHIB to its 31.3 billion holdings