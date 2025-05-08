Advertisement
Advertisement

    Breaking: Major Stablecoin Bill Fails to Advance in US Senate

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 8/05/2025 - 18:33
    Key stablecoin legislation has failed to pass key procedural hurdle
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Major Stablecoin Bill Fails to Advance in US Senate
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The GENIUS Act, which is meant to bring regulatory clarity to the stablecoin sector, has failed to meet cloture, meaning that it will not advance for a full Senate vote.    

    Advertisement

    The term "cloture" refers to a procedure that is used to end debate on a certain bill. It takes 60 votes to meet cloture. Now that the vote has failed 48-49, the bill cannot move forward. 

    Such an outcome is not surprising considering that Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego stated that the cloture vote would fail. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Major Stablecoin Bill Fails to Advance in US Senate
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $100,000. Is $200,000 Possible in 2025?
    XRP Skyrockets 112% in Volume as Price Turns Bullish Green
    Breaking: Coinbase Buys Deribit for Nearly $3 Billion

    "The Republicans killed it, because my colleagues don't have enough time to read the changes that we have been proposing," he said

    Advertisement

    Notably, Senate Majority Leader John Thune changed his vote to "No" in order to be able to bring the bill back for another vote. Republican Senators Josh Hawley and Rand Paul also voted against the bill.  

    Thune has clarified that there have been six versions of the been, and numerous changes have been made in order to satisfy the demands of skeptical Democratic Senators.    

    According to Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, has predicted that a new version of the bill could be introduced as soon as next Monday. 

    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 8, 2025 - 16:27
    Major Stablecoin Bill Achieves Bipartisan Breakthrough, Ripple Reveals SEC's Request to Vacate Injunction in Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    May 8, 2025 - 16:08
    807,378,538 Dogecoin in One Minute, What's Happening?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Breaking: Major Stablecoin Bill Fails to Advance in US Senate
    Major Stablecoin Bill Achieves Bipartisan Breakthrough, Ripple Reveals SEC's Request to Vacate Injunction in Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    807,378,538 Dogecoin in One Minute, What's Happening?
    Show all