Former SEC Boss Jay Clayton Comments on Ripple Lawsuit

In a recent interview on CNBC, former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton made a rare comment, albeit a short one, about the high-profile Ripple lawsuit that he brought against the company during his last days on the job last December.



"Squawk Box" host Becky Quick asked the former government official about potential conflicts of interest surrounding the enforcement action that some XRP proponents believe may have given an unfair advantage to rival Ethereum.



While refusing to make any insightful comments about the case, Clayton says that the defendants are entitled to their opinions:

Look, it's America. People have the right to defend themselves. They have the right to their opinion.

I get this question a lot...The timing stinks. It's not a good look.