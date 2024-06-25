Advertisement
AD

    58 Million XRP in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    XRP price eyes rebound amid major developments
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 14:43
    58 Million XRP in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP price is continuing to struggle without any notable gains. However, this has not stopped crypto whales from continuing their buying spree. Two major transactions have revealed investor sentiment around XRP during the recent market slump.

    Advertisement

    A whale bought around 28.77 XRP tokens earlier today. Reported by Whale Alert, this transaction is equivalent to almost $13.77 million. The XRP whale transferred these coins from crypto exchange Binance to their own wallet.

    Similarly, another whale purchased almost 29.29 million coins a few hours after the first transaction. This transaction seems to be conducted by a different holder, as seen by their wallet address. However, this XRP whale also bought these coins, worth around $13.91 million, from Binance.

    HOT Stories
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Secret to Surviving Crypto Bloodbath
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Waits to Buy More Bitcoin: 'Rough Times Ahead'
    Peter Schiff on Bitcoin Crash: The Bear Is Still Young

    Collectively, nearly 58 million XRP coins have been purchased in the last 24 hours. This is a staggering amount considering the fact that the XRP price has failed to rally in the recent past. However, these whales are clearly bullish, and their buying spree has the potential to inject some momentum into the market.

    What does it mean for XRP price?

    There seems to be nothing positive for XRP in terms of its trading price. Per CoinMarketCap, the coin is trading at $0.4758, with a dip of 0.12% over the last 24 hours. The price of XRP has dipped 11.16% over the past month, painting a clearer picture of the bearishness that surrounds the coin.

    XRP, the brainchild of Ripple Labs, has been struggling for quite some time now. However, this rising whale accumulation can help it break the shackles. Whales are known to have large holdings of different coins. Their buying and selling can leave major impacts on a particular crypto.

    In the case of XRP, these two whales have accumulated the coin. This is considered a positive sign, so we may see slight positive movement in the XRP price. However, it can be a long term scenario, and we might not see upward movement in the short term.

    #XRP Transfer #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Advertisement
    related image SHIB Executive Hints at Shiba Inu Team's Progress: 'Future Is Bright'
    Jun 25, 2024 - 14:37
    SHIB Executive Hints at Shiba Inu Team's Progress: 'Future Is Bright'
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Jun 25, 2024 - 14:37
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image TRON Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB), While Founder Justin Sun Buys Ethereum
    Jun 25, 2024 - 14:37
    TRON Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB), While Founder Justin Sun Buys Ethereum
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    House of ZK is Bringing the Future of Blockchain Connectivity to Brussels
    Your Exclusive Gateway to Japan’s Web3 Frontier - Detailed Agenda of IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO and Japan Blockchain Week
    Promontory Technologies Goes Live for External/LP Investors
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    58 Million XRP in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    SHIB Executive Hints at Shiba Inu Team's Progress: 'Future Is Bright'
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Show all