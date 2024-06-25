Advertisement
    Major Pepe Whale Capitulates

    Alex Dovbnya
    Is a major PEPE whale leaving the pond?
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 7:39
    Major Pepe Whale Capitulates
    According to data provided by blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, a major PEPE whale capitulated earlier today, depositing a staggering 700 billion tokens ($7.8 million) to the Binance exchange.  

    The whale currently has $9.23 million worth of PEPE left after taking a loss of $3.5 million. 

    At press time, the PEPE cryptocurrency is trading at $0.00001197 after adding 10% over the last 24 hours. However, the meme coin is still down 21% over the past month.  

    The meme coin sector is currently in the green after Bitcoin experienced a relief rally. For now, dogwifhat (WIF) and Bonk (BONK) are leading the recovery with their daily gains nearing 20%. 

    Meanwhile, a whale who recently lost a whopping $4.6 million on the WIF token ended up buying the token back at a higher price, according to Lookonchain. 

    It is worth noting that WIF is down a staggering 61% from its current all-time high of $4.83 which was achieved on March 31. This makes it one of the worst-performing digital assets from the meme coin sector. For comparison, PEPE is down 32% from its March 27 peak.   

    Alex Dovbnya

