    51nodes, World Mobile Chain, IABG Launch Strategic Alliance for New Tokenization Breakthroughs

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 24/04/2025 - 12:00
    Three heavyweight tech teams will be focused on advancing tokenization of various classes of data
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    51nodes, a leading German blockchain technology integration specialist, is excited to announce a partnership with World Mobile Chain (WMC), and Industrieanlagen-Betriebsgesellschaft mbH (IABG). The tree teams will work together on tokenizing environmental and geospatial data for enhanced security and automatization in the aerial mobility sector.

    51nodes formed an alliance with WMC, IABG for tokenized data marketplace

    51nodes, World Mobile Chain (WMC) and Industrieanlagen-Betriebsgesellschaft mbH (IABG) shared the details of their first collaborative initiative, Tokenized Environmental Data for Marketplace Models (EDT). The pilot will introduce a new framework for data tokenization in various fields of economy and business.

    The EDT project builds upon previous blockchain MVPs developed by IABG and Secublox (a Munich-based startup specializing in blockchain-based drone command & control systems). By leveraging blockchain-powered automation, EDT aims to create a tokenized framework to structure, rate and commercialize sensor and aerial vehicle data.

    EDT will tokenize and verify environmental data using a hardware root-of-trust mechanism, enhancing data integrity. These highly secured data sources will be anchored in public blockchain infrastructures, ensuring transparency and security for industries such as defense, mobility and aerospace.

    This initiative unites 51nodes’ blockchain and tokenization expertise together with World Mobile Chain’s layer-3 blockchain infrastructure and IABG’s geospatial and environmental services and solutions to lay the foundation for next-generation marketplaces for tokenized data. 

    The project will explore how layer-2 and layer-3 blockchains, particularly World Mobile Chain and the underlying Base chain, can optimize data monetization, security and automation.

    New opportunities for on-chain data usage in tech

    Jochen Kassberger, cofounder and managing director of 51nodes, is excited by the promises of the partnership and its potential effect for the data sphere globally:

    We are thrilled to partner with World Mobile Chain and IABG on this cutting-edge initiative. This project will redefine how environmental data is structured, tokenized, and commercialized through blockchain technology.

    EDT will serve as a reference model for industries looking to harness blockchain for secure, automated data management. Potential applications include the orchestration of fleets of aerial vehicles, access control or measurement-based, automated flight control solutions for drones and other vehicles within, for example, smart city perimeters.

    World Mobile Chain’s infrastructures will play a crucial role in ensuring such high-throughput, low-cost blockchain transactions for data-heavy applications of Web2 and Web3 verticals.

