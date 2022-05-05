5,100 Users Now Own Land in Shib Metaverse, MicroStrategy to Receive Margin Call, $703 Million in BTC Moved from Coinbase: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu gains thousands of new holders in days as total number of landowners rises above 5,000

According to recent SHIB: The Metaverse statistics shared by @shibaInuart, the number of current landowners stands above 5,100, with 18,700 plots bought so far. Over time, 100,595 more lands will be unlocked; during the first introductory phase, 36,431 lands will be revealed, and only 32,124 of them will be available for purchase. Some lands will remain locked as they will be used as common ground. Apart from that, Shiba Inu has gained more than 4,000 holders in just a few days. At the moment, the total number of SHIB holders comprises 1,143,515, per WhaleStats.

MicroStrategy to receive margin call if Bitcoin reaches $21,000

MicroStrategy is currently reporting a massive loss on its Bitcoin position, adding that if the flagship crypto plunges to $21,000, the company will face the first margin call, which would require it to additionally fund its existing position. However, MicroStrategy’s new CFO Phong Le is not worried about the risk of receiving the call thanks to the massive liquidity at the company's disposal. Before Bitcoin drops to $21,000, MicroStrategy will most likely provide funding for their position, averaging down their position and moving the margin call limit significantly lower.

$703 million in Bitcoin withdrawn from Coinbase to unknown wallets, here's possible reason

Whale Alert crypto tracker has spotted four transactions carrying nearly 19,000 BTC from Coinbase crypto exchange to several unnamed digital wallets. The amount of BTC moved is worth roughly $703.5 million. The two largest transactions shifted 8,000 BTC and 7,794 BTC, comprising $300,543,330 and $293,180,231. The other two moved 1,000 and nearly 2,000 Bitcoins. The most likely reason for the aforementioned heavy crypto transactions is taking advantage of digital gold while it is trading below the $40,000 zone; the riches might have been moved from Coinbase to cold wallets.

