50 Million Cardano (ADA) Giveaway Next Week Confirmed: Here's Who Will Receive It

Cardano's ecosystem is gearing up for a significant milestone as IOHK, the development company behind the blockchain, unveils the latest updates in a new weekly report . The highlight of this report is the confirmation of a massive 50 million ADA giveaway scheduled for next week, raising the stakes for Cardano enthusiasts worldwide.

In a groundbreaking development, Fund11's voting process in Project Catalyst has captured the attention of over 5,000 wallets, with more than 150,000 votes cast across 920 proposals vying for a slice of the community funding pie. This critical decision-making process has become a focal point for ADA enthusiasts, as the fate of these projects now rests in the hands of the active and engaged Cardano community.

This round of voting has a laser focus on addressing key issues crucial to Cardano's growth. Proposals span a spectrum of concepts, solutions and products tailored to Cardano use cases, strategies to expand the global footprint of the ecosystem and enhancements to the Catalyst Voting System.

🗳️ #ProjectCatalyst has transitioned into a celebration of all of the innovation spirit with the kickoff of #Fund11 voting.



You can cast your votes until February 8, 11 AM UTC. https://t.co/e6rCLP0QLh

13/n pic.twitter.com/QCyBZLY0mo — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) February 2, 2024

Notably, the largest budget allocation of ADA, 11.5 million, is reserved for the Cardano Open: Developers category. This one calls on interested parties to submit projects that answer the pivotal question: what open-source tools are needed for the Cardano developer ecosystem to thrive? With 127 proposals in this category boasting diverse budgets and innovative concepts, the competition there is fierce.