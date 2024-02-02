Advertisement
50 Million Cardano (ADA) Giveaway Next Week Confirmed: Here's Who Will Receive It

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano enthusiasts anticipate next week's 50 million ADA giveaway, as community eagerly awaits results of Fund11 voting for Project Catalyst
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 14:45
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Cardano's ecosystem is gearing up for a significant milestone as IOHK, the development company behind the blockchain, unveils the latest updates in a new weekly report. The highlight of this report is the confirmation of a massive 50 million ADA giveaway scheduled for next week, raising the stakes for Cardano enthusiasts worldwide.

In a groundbreaking development, Fund11's voting process in Project Catalyst has captured the attention of over 5,000 wallets, with more than 150,000 votes cast across 920 proposals vying for a slice of the community funding pie. This critical decision-making process has become a focal point for ADA enthusiasts, as the fate of these projects now rests in the hands of the active and engaged Cardano community.

Cardano Foundation Shares Key Adoption Milestones

This round of voting has a laser focus on addressing key issues crucial to Cardano's growth. Proposals span a spectrum of concepts, solutions and products tailored to Cardano use cases, strategies to expand the global footprint of the ecosystem and enhancements to the Catalyst Voting System.

Notably, the largest budget allocation of ADA, 11.5 million, is reserved for the Cardano Open: Developers category. This one calls on interested parties to submit projects that answer the pivotal question: what open-source tools are needed for the Cardano developer ecosystem to thrive? With 127 proposals in this category boasting diverse budgets and innovative concepts, the competition there is fierce.

Cardano out of Top 10? Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Epic ADA Prediction

As ADA token holders play a central role in determining the projects with the most potential, the upcoming week promises not only a windfall for the selected projects but also heightened excitement within the Cardano community.

#Cardano News #Cardano
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

