Cardano out of Top 10? Charles Hoskinson Reacts to Epic ADA Prediction

In a bold and controversial social media proclamation, prominent Bitcoiner Eric Wall has stirred the ADA community by forecasting Cardano's exit from the top 10 cryptocurrencies by the end of 2024. Wall, renowned for his insights within crypto circles, particularly ignited a firestorm by suggesting that Polygon's token, MATIC, will swoop in to claim ADA's coveted position.

This audacious prediction rekindled memories of Wall's earlier inaccurate forecasts in late 2021 and early 2023. Cardano loyalists were swift to remind him of his past missteps, leaving the expert to face the heat of skepticism.

Charles Hoskinson, the visionary behind Cardano, took to social media with a GIF adorned with the sarcastic caption, "Well... we're waiting!"

Presently, ADA stands strong in eighth place on CoinMarketCap with a market capitalization of $18.82 billion. Cardano maintains a comfortable lead over its closest contenders, with Avalanche (AVAX) trailing by $5 billion and USDC maintaining an $8 billion lead.

Eric Wall's 2024 vision

Beyond the Cardano saga, Wall's predictions encompassed various facets of the crypto landscape, including Bitcoin's anticipated surge to a new all-time high, a perceived bottom for ETH/BTC and the intriguing prospect of buying BTC below $35,000 once more.

The crypto expert also foresees challenges for Bitcoin maxis in censoring Ordinals and the initiation of a new BTC soft fork activation process. Lastly, Wall speculates on the unlikely event of a reorganization of the Bitcoin halving block due to Miner Extractable Value (MEV) issues.