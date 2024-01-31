Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The growth has not lasted long, and all of the top 10 coins are back to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 4.37% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has made a false breakout of the local support level of $0.4977. If the daily candle closes near $0.51, one can expect a test of the resistance of $0.5153 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $0.50. If the buyers lose it, there is a chance to see a further drop to the support of $0.4643 soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the $0.4643 level.

If it breaks out, there is a possibility to see a continued decline to the $0.40-$0.44 area until mid-February.

ADA is trading at $0.5028 at press time.