Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect bounce back of Cardano (ADA)?
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 15:47
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The growth has not lasted long, and all of the top 10 coins are back to the red zone.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 4.37% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA has made a false breakout of the local support level of $0.4977. If the daily candle closes near $0.51, one can expect a test of the resistance of $0.5153 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $0.50. If the buyers lose it, there is a chance to see a further drop to the support of $0.4643 soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the $0.4643 level. 

Related
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 30

If it breaks out, there is a possibility to see a continued decline to the $0.40-$0.44 area until mid-February.

ADA is trading at $0.5028 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Ledger to Enter New Era with Major Amendment
2024/01/31 15:44
XRP Ledger to Enter New Era with Major Amendment
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Vitalik Buterin Answers Major Bitcoin and Ethereum Question in Birthday Essay
2024/01/31 15:44
Vitalik Buterin Answers Major Bitcoin and Ethereum Question in Birthday Essay
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Samson Mow
2024/01/31 15:44
Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Samson Mow
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

VortexAI: Upscales Crypto Trading Using AI
Cerra.io Gains Momentum with Audit, Pre-Sale, DEX Launch and More
UwU Lend's Expansion into New Markets with Curve Integration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 31
XRP Ledger to Enter New Era with Major Amendment
Vitalik Buterin Answers Major Bitcoin and Ethereum Question in Birthday Essay
Show all