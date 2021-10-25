$40 Billion Korean Teachers' Fund Eyeing Bitcoin Investment

News
Mon, 10/25/2021 - 13:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
South Korea's second-largest institutional investor has set its sights on Bitcoin
$40 Billion Korean Teachers' Fund Eyeing Bitcoin Investment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Korean Teachers' Credit Union (KTCU), which boasts more than $40 billion in assets under management, plans to invest in a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to an Oct. 25 report by The Korea Economic Daily that cites industry sources. 

The size and the timeline of the investment remain unclear for now, the report says. 

woj
woj

A KTCU official claims that the teachers' fund, which is the second-biggest institutional investor in South Korea, plans to consult with local asset managers before making a decision regarding asset allocation: 

As there are some well-made cryptocurrency-linked ETF products by asset managers such as Korea’s Mirae Asset Global Investments, we plan to invest in the ETF products after consultation with domestic asset managers    

As reported by U.Today, the first Bitcoin futures ETF launched in the U.S. with a bang last week. Apart from breaking GLD's long-standing record for the fastest ETF to reach $1 billion in assets, it also pushed the BTC price to a new all-time high of over $67,000.            

In 2020, the KTCU has scored its best year since 2009, recording a 10% investment return that totaled $2.9 billion. Its net profit amounted to a record-breaking $844 million.

The stock of software company Ellie Mae was among its most successful bets last year, generating a 65% return on the investment.          

Bitcoin is up 114% year-to-date.      

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $40 Billion Korean Teachers' Fund Eyeing Bitcoin Investment
10/25/2021 - 13:51
$40 Billion Korean Teachers' Fund Eyeing Bitcoin Investment
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image When Bitcoin Hits $100,000, “Real” Panic Around Coming USD Hyperinflation Will Begin: Max Keiser
10/25/2021 - 12:04
When Bitcoin Hits $100,000, “Real” Panic Around Coming USD Hyperinflation Will Begin: Max Keiser
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB, ELON and DOGE Show Strong Inverse Correlation with This Indicator
10/25/2021 - 11:17
SHIB, ELON and DOGE Show Strong Inverse Correlation with This Indicator
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan