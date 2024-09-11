    3 Things Bitcoin Needs to Hit $60,000, Shiba Inu Surges 367% in Bullish Whale Activity, Major XRP Ledger Amendment About to Go Live: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Catch up on the most recent events in the crypto world by reading U.Today's news digest!
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 16:32
    3 Things Bitcoin Needs to Hit $60,000, Shiba Inu Surges 367% in Bullish Whale Activity, Major XRP Ledger Amendment About to Go Live: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

    3 things Bitcoin (BTC) needs to hit $60,000

    With Bitcoin currently trading below crucial resistance levels, a lot of investors are eyeing the $60,000 mark as the next big target. However, for the BTC price to reach this level, three key conditions must align, with the first one being the liquidation of high-leverage short orders; a short squeeze could push Bitcoin up significantly, especially considering substantial leverage seen between $58,000 and $60,000 in the Binance heatmap data. Second, increased institutional inflows are important for long-term growth; at the moment, BlackRock is one of the few institutional investors focused on cryptocurrencies. Thus, if Bitcoin is to reach $60,000, more institutions must enter the market. Third, change in sentiment; currently, the market sentiment is marked by extreme fear, which keeps Bitcoin from rising higher. If we want to see the flagship crypto moving toward $60,000, this sentiment must improve.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrockets 367% in bullish whale activity surge

    Yesterday, Sept. 10, Shiba Inu saw 367% growth in large transaction volume, indicating increased whale activity. According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume totaled $43.52 million, or 3.21 trillion SHIB. This surge in large transactions coincided with a 2.22% rise in SHIB's price, as the cryptocurrency rebounded from a low of $0.00001231 on Sept. 6 and reached a high of $0.0000137 on Sept. 9. At the moment of writing, SHIB's price has slightly dropped; the meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001302, down 3.28% over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu's recovery is linked to a broader market upturn, with Bitcoin also resuming its ascent following a dip below $53,000. Cryptocurrency gains are happening alongside a rise in U.S. stocks, which also faced a decline last week. On Monday, both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 saw an increase of 1.15%.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Rockets 3,750% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suffering From 'Tremendous' FUD
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    Cardano Creator Debunks ADA FUD

    Related
    $170 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours - Here's What Happened
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 12:42
    $170 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours - Here's What Happened
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Advertisement

    Major XRP Ledger (XRPL) amendment about to go live

    According to the XRPScan explorer, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has announced that a new amendment called fixAMMv1_1 is set to go live later this month. An amendment in the XRPL context implies a proposal to change the existing code or protocol governing a specific function in the ledger. This amendment aims to enhance or introduce new features by modifying the existing code, specifically improving the automated market maker (AMM) functionality for decentralized trading on the XRPL. To be implemented, the amendment requires the endorsement of the majority of validators, and currently, 29 out of 35 votes cast, representing 82.86%, have voted yes to the amendment. The amendment has entered a 14-day activation window; if the support remains above the required 80% for this period, the changes will take effect.

    #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 16:30
    Whopping $1.7 Billion In Bitcoin in 72 Hours – What’s Going On?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 16:27
    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Returns to Peak Levels
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Announcing Our Exciting Partnership with Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
    Region’s Leading CFOs to Meet at CFO Forum Kuwait
    SafeWallet Announces Updated Application for Secure Cryptocurrency Management
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    3 Things Bitcoin Needs to Hit $60,000, Shiba Inu Surges 367% in Bullish Whale Activity, Major XRP Ledger Amendment About to Go Live: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Whopping $1.7 Billion In Bitcoin in 72 Hours – What’s Going On?
    Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Returns to Peak Levels
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD