3 Things Bitcoin Needs to Hit $60,000, Shiba Inu Surges 367% in Bullish Whale Activity, Major XRP Ledger Amendment About to Go Live: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

3 things Bitcoin (BTC) needs to hit $60,000

With Bitcoin currently trading below crucial resistance levels, a lot of investors are eyeing the $60,000 mark as the next big target. However, for the BTC price to reach this level, three key conditions must align, with the first one being the liquidation of high-leverage short orders; a short squeeze could push Bitcoin up significantly, especially considering substantial leverage seen between $58,000 and $60,000 in the Binance heatmap data. Second, increased institutional inflows are important for long-term growth; at the moment, BlackRock is one of the few institutional investors focused on cryptocurrencies. Thus, if Bitcoin is to reach $60,000, more institutions must enter the market. Third, change in sentiment; currently, the market sentiment is marked by extreme fear, which keeps Bitcoin from rising higher. If we want to see the flagship crypto moving toward $60,000, this sentiment must improve.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrockets 367% in bullish whale activity surge

Yesterday, Sept. 10, Shiba Inu saw 367% growth in large transaction volume , indicating increased whale activity. According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume totaled $43.52 million, or 3.21 trillion SHIB. This surge in large transactions coincided with a 2.22% rise in SHIB's price, as the cryptocurrency rebounded from a low of $0.00001231 on Sept. 6 and reached a high of $0.0000137 on Sept. 9. At the moment of writing, SHIB's price has slightly dropped; the meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001302, down 3.28% over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu's recovery is linked to a broader market upturn, with Bitcoin also resuming its ascent following a dip below $53,000. Cryptocurrency gains are happening alongside a rise in U.S. stocks, which also faced a decline last week. On Monday, both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 saw an increase of 1.15%.

