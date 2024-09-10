    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 367% in Bullish Whale Activity Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu price jump continued for three days, with SHIB reaching high of $0.0000137
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 11:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 367% in Bullish Whale Activity Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu is seeing a 367% surge in large transaction volume, a metric indicative of whale activity.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume came in at $43.52 million, or 3.21 trillion SHIB in crypto terms, representing a 367% surge.

    Article image
    Large Transactions Volume, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    Large Transactions Volume estimates the total amount transacted by whales and institutional participants on a particular day. Spikes in Large Transaction Volume indicates increased activity among whales, either buying or selling.

    HOT Stories
    Analyst Reveals Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Price Level: Don't Miss It
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Outbids $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction by Michael Saylor
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Makes Important 10-Year ‘Money Forecast’
    Bitcoin to $150,000? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Stuns BTC Bulls

    Related
    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrocket 164% as SHIB Preps for Major Rally
    Mon, 09/09/2024 - 15:20
    Shiba Inu Inflows Skyrocket 164% as SHIB Preps for Major Rally
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The bullish whale activity surge coincides with a SHIB price increase. In the last 24 hours alone, SHIB's price has increased by 2.22%, continuing its upward momentum.

    SHIB price rebounds

    Shiba Inu began to recover after reaching a low of $0.00001231 on Sept. 6. The rebound continued for three days, with SHIB reaching a high of $0.0000137 on Sept. 9. At the time of writing, SHIB's price had slightly eased, with SHIB trading at $0.0000134.

    Shiba Inu's recovery correlates with an overall market recovery. Bitcoin is making a nice comeback following a rough start to September, with the price falling below $53,000 at one point last Friday.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 285% in Netflows as Whales Commit to SHIB Price Surge
    Thu, 09/05/2024 - 12:29
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 285% in Netflows as Whales Commit to SHIB Price Surge
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Crypto advances are occurring amid an increase in U.S. stocks, which also suffered a setback last week. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both rose 1.15% on Monday.

    September has proven to be a historically weak month for cryptocurrency prices. The good news is that October and the fourth quarter in general have proven to be favorable for price movement.

    In the following days, the market will closely monitor SHIB's performance in light of the bullish whale activity. In the event of sustained price momentum, all eyes are on a decisive break above the daily SMA 50 and 200, which could target a rally to $0.00003 for SHIB's price action.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 11:19
    Analyst Reveals Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Price Level: Don't Miss It
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 10:53
    Shibarium on Verge of Two Major Milestones: SHIB Rally Ahead?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VOIP Finance Reports Jaw-Dropping MEXC Debut
    Transforming CX: Discover What’s Next at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Coinfest Asia 2024 Surpasses Records, Aims Higher for 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 367% in Bullish Whale Activity Surge
    Analyst Reveals Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Price Level: Don't Miss It
    Shibarium on Verge of Two Major Milestones: SHIB Rally Ahead?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD