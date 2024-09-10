    $170 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours - Here's What Happened

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Shiba Inu has skyrocketed 43% in its trading volume
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 12:42
    $170 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours - Here's What Happened
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most popular meme coins, has witnessed a slight rebound today. While there are no significant gains, this rebound may be the start of a broader trend reversal after weeks of market meltdown. The SHIB price, as per CMC, has surged 2.13% to trade around the $0.00001349 level. 

    Advertisement

    Simultaneously, SHIB saw a notable surge in one of the most crucial metrics. During the last 24 hours, the trading volume of the meme coin has jumped 43% to hit the $170 million mark. Along with it, the market cap has soared 2.15% to a whopping $7.95 billion. The rising trading volume shows that traders are returning to the market.

    They are buying the dips and taking advantage of the lows, eyeing gains after a potential trend reversal. This increasing trading activity can be a bullish development for the SHIB price. It can further boost the price, which has already rebounded slightly. This support from traders can ease the path toward a more broader rebound.

    HOT Stories
    Analyst Reveals Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Price Level: Don't Miss It
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Outbids $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction by Michael Saylor
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Makes Important 10-Year ‘Money Forecast’
    Bitcoin to $150,000? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Stuns BTC Bulls

    Shiba Inu rebound scenario

    The Shiba Inu price is still down 5.64% over the last 30 days. During this time, the meme coin hit a low of $0.00001244, as it appeared that the coin may add another zero to its price. However, the coin has rebounded from that level and successfully claimed support at the $0.00001340 price range.

    Advertisement

    This support zone can now push SHIB toward the next resistance level at $0.00001457 and potentially turn it into support. However, the main hurdle for Shiba Inu is the 0.00001629 level. It will be difficult to clear this level as fear and uncertainty are still looming over the market.

    A broader sentiment shift is required for Shiba Inu to trigger this rally and reach the next highs. Seeing the rise in trading activity today, it appears that traders are giving their complete support to the coin. While the path forward is full of obstacles, it can still be cleared with a more sustained and healthy market performance.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 12:13
    $100 Million SHIB Thief Back and Dumping Ethereum Again
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 11:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 367% in Bullish Whale Activity Surge
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VOIP Finance Reports Jaw-Dropping MEXC Debut
    Transforming CX: Discover What’s Next at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Coinfest Asia 2024 Surpasses Records, Aims Higher for 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $170 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours - Here's What Happened
    $100 Million SHIB Thief Back and Dumping Ethereum Again
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 367% in Bullish Whale Activity Surge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD