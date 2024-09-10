    3 Things Bitcoin (BTC) Needs to Hit $60,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin aiming for $60,000, but there's more ground to cover
    Tue, 10/09/2024 - 13:30
    3 Things Bitcoin (BTC) Needs to Hit $60,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    As of right now, Bitcoin is trading below important resistance levels, and a lot of investors are focusing on the $60,000 mark as the next big target. But in order for Bitcoin to get there, three things must line up perfectly

    Short orders with high leverage

    The liquidation of high-leverage short orders is one of the main factors pushing up the price of Bitcoin. A short squeeze results from numerous traders being compelled to liquidate their leveraged positions as BTC gets closer to higher price levels. Since they are compelled to do so, the price of Bitcoin is forced higher. Significant leverage is seen between $58,000 and $60,000 in the Binance heatmap data, suggesting that liquidations at these prices could push Bitcoin to all-time highs. 

    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    Investment inflows from institutions

    The price of Bitcoin is still heavily influenced by retail traders, but institutional inflows are necessary for long-term growth. BlackRock is currently among the few institutional investors actively boosting cryptocurrency inflows, albeit the majority of its attention has been focused on Ethereum. 

    HOT Stories
    3 Things Bitcoin (BTC) Needs to Hit $60,000
    Analyst Reveals Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Price Level: Don't Miss It
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Outbids $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction by Michael Saylor
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Makes Important 10-Year ‘Money Forecast’

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Outbids $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction by Michael Saylor
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 10:18
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Outbids $13 Million Bitcoin Prediction by Michael Saylor
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    More institutions must enter the market if Bitcoin is to reach $60,000. The weekly asset flow chart for cryptocurrency demonstrates the recent decline in institutional participation, with negative flows affecting the mood of the market as a whole. Large financial institutions showing renewed interest would provide Bitcoin the confidence and liquidity it needs to overcome its resistance levels.

    Change in sentiment

    The mood of the market right now is on the verge of extreme fear. Massive selling pressure has halted every recent attempt at a bull run, keeping Bitcoin from rising further. This sentiment needs to get better if we are going to see a sustained push toward $60,000.

    More buyers are probably going to enter the market as fear fades and confidence in it grows, which will accelerate the upward trend. Positive developments on the market, along with a shift in sentiment, could be the impetus needed for Bitcoin to finally break through the $60,000 mark.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 13:26
    $850 Million in Bitcoin Sees Quick Sell-Off – What's Going on?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 10, 2024 - 12:42
    $170 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours - Here's What Happened
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VOIP Finance Reports Jaw-Dropping MEXC Debut
    Transforming CX: Discover What’s Next at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Coinfest Asia 2024 Surpasses Records, Aims Higher for 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    3 Things Bitcoin (BTC) Needs to Hit $60,000
    $850 Million in Bitcoin Sees Quick Sell-Off – What's Going on?
    $170 Million Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours - Here's What Happened
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD