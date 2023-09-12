29.2 Billion SHIB Bought and Sold by Whales as Shibarium Hits New ATH

Massive amount of SHIB meme coins transferred over past two hours by crypto whales

According to data shared by Arkham Intelligence, over the past two hours, large cryptocurrency whales sent four transactions. They carried 2.1 billion, 2.5 billion, 1.6 billion and 23 billion Shiba Inu meme coins, amassing 29.2 billion SHIB.

The 2.5 billion SHIB were transferred between anonymous cryptocurrency wallets. The 2.1 billion were withdrawn from Binance less than an hour ago. The rest of the billions of this popular meme crypto were moved between major crypto exchanges OKX and Kraken.

Shibarium blockchain smashes big new record

Now that the Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium is gaining speed in utility and adoption, investors are again grabbing a large amount of Shiba Inu. As reported by U.Today recently, Shibarium has smashed a new groundbreaking record of more than two million daily transactions.

The number of connected wallet addresses has also increased, hitting the 1,155,462 mark. The number of blocks produced, after hitting the half a million line just recently, is already eyeing the 600,000 level.