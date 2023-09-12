DOGE Creator Opines On Why Crypto Is Falling Right Now

Tue, 09/12/2023 - 13:16
Yuri Molchan
Co-founder of Dogecoin has shared his take on the current crypto market decline with the community

Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer together founded the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin back in 2013, making a joke on Bitcoin using the BTC code. Now, Palmer is criticizing DOGE lover Elon Musk in his rare interviews.

On the contrary, Markus, who is “an online friend” of Musk, is active on X app (formerly known as Twitter). Nor does he support all ideas of Musk but he also loves, as he calls it “s-posting”, commenting on various issues in the crypto sphere and beyond it.

This time he has shared his take on why the crypto market and many digital currencies in it are going down, swimming in the sea of red.

In his recent X post, Markus opined on why “crypto is falling”. When talking about crypto investing and crypto prices fluctuations in earlier posts, he always explained this by totally random factors.

This time as well, the co-founder of Dogecoin crypto stated “as if there’s any kind of rationality in trading hash strings for thousands of dollars in the first place”.

As for his preferences in crypto, Markus recently named Bitcoin and Ethereum (“DOGE is just Bitcoin in a dog suit”, he said). However, he dislikes everything else, in particular, ERC-20 tokens made on the Ethereum chain.

Among the things he hates in the crypto space is the collapsed FTX exchange and its imprisoned founder, former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).

DOGE Creator Unveils 'New Thing' About Sam Bankman-Fried

In a tweet published over the weekend, Markus called SBF “the most famous vegan”, referring to the recent turn of events when SBF was refused a vegan diet in prison, nor was he provided with Adderall – the medicine he needs to manage his his ADHD (attention deficit hyperactive disorder).

