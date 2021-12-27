$2.7 Billion Worth of LUNA Tokens Burned So Far in December as UST Demand Increases

News
Mon, 12/27/2021 - 11:56
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
UST demand rises with 27 million LUNA tokens burned so far in December
$2.7 Billion Worth of LUNA Tokens Burned So Far in December as UST Demand Increases
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to Terra Analytics, nearly $2.7 billion worth, or 27 million, LUNA tokens have been burned so far in December as UST demand spikes. LUNA marked all-time highs of $104 on Dec. 27 before a slight retreat. At press time, LUNA was changing hands at $98.68, up 26% on a seven-day basis, according to CoinGecko data.

As seen on Terra Analytics, the supply reduction at the start of December was 94,243,648. The difference from the present supply reduction marks nearly 27 million.

Currently, 102.71 million LUNA tokens have been burned since the Columbus-5 upgrade went into effect at the end of September. Aside from interoperability, the Columbus-5 upgrade introduced a new mechanism for keeping stablecoins pegged to their fiat value: anytime UST is created, the equivalent quantity of LUNA is burned.

This gives a direct correlation between the two assets so that "As UST demand goes up, LUNA's price also goes up."

LUNA, the native asset of Terra blockchain, has surged in value and is up 18,134.1% for the year, as per CoinGecko. Terra ranks the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Terra UST flips DAI to achieve $10 billion market capitalization

Co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, shared the news of Terra's UST reaching $10 billion in market capitalization, being the first decentralized stablecoin to do so. Upon reaching this milestone, UST flips MakerDao's DAI market capitalization of $9.3 billion.

TerraUSD (UST) is a one-of-a-kind algorithmic stablecoin in which coins are burned or minted to keep the coin's value in line with the desired price. The algorithm will automatically burn a batch of coins to increase scarcity and, thus, raise the UST price.

#Terra News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Will Interest Rate Hikes Be Bad for Bitcoin? Quantum Fintech Weighs In
12/27/2021 - 16:00
Will Interest Rate Hikes Be Bad for Bitcoin? Quantum Fintech Weighs In
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Whale Holdings Drop Below $2 Billion, Again
12/27/2021 - 15:39
Shiba Inu Whale Holdings Drop Below $2 Billion, Again
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Might Be Poised for Fresh Gains, According to This Analyst
12/27/2021 - 15:04
Bitcoin Might Be Poised for Fresh Gains, According to This Analyst
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide