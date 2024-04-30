Advertisement
    2,603 BTC Suddenly Moved from Coinbase by 4 Whales, Here’s Peculiar Nuance

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Close to $170 million worth of Bitcoin has been removed from Coinbase by strange-looking wallets
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 14:32
    As Bitcoin keeps plunging, some whales have been purchasing the world’s leading cryptocurrency on the dip.

    Analytics X account @OnchainDataNerd has reported that several hours ago, four anonymous cryptocurrency wallets purchased an impressive 2,603 BTC – that is the equivalent of approximately $166.2 million.

    The Bitcoin was purchased on the largest US crypto exchange Coinbase and withdrawn. The analytics account pointed out a curious, though inexplicable, nuance – after the withdrawal three of these wallets have the same balance of 762.8 BTC. That amount of Bitcoin is worth roughly $48.77 million.

    Today, Bitcoin has demonstrated a plunge of 6.18%, falling from $64,560 to the $60.820 zone, where it is trading at the time of writing this article.

    Among the reasons for Bitcoin continuing its fall, experts believe, are the results of the jobs report which are lower than predicted and the high likelihood of the former Binance CEO CZ going to prison for doing a three-year sentence.

