2,603 BTC Suddenly Moved from Coinbase by 4 Whales, Here’s Peculiar Nuance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As Bitcoin keeps plunging, some whales have been purchasing the world’s leading cryptocurrency on the dip.

Advertisement

Analytics X account @OnchainDataNerd has reported that several hours ago, four anonymous cryptocurrency wallets purchased an impressive 2,603 BTC – that is the equivalent of approximately $166.2 million.

The Bitcoin was purchased on the largest US crypto exchange Coinbase and withdrawn. The analytics account pointed out a curious, though inexplicable, nuance – after the withdrawal three of these wallets have the same balance of 762.8 BTC. That amount of Bitcoin is worth roughly $48.77 million.

10 hours ago, there were 4 wallets withdrew totally 2,603 $BTC (~$166.2M) from #Coinbase



3 of them has the same BTC's balance



✅1Hkn7 withdrew 314.5 $BTC (~$20M)

✅17H8W withdrew 762.8 $BTC (~$48.77M)

✅15msh withdrew 762.8 $BTC (~$48.77M)

✅13XDD withdrew 762.8 $BTC (~$48.77M) pic.twitter.com/Py3IhTjfmp — The Data Nerd (@OnchainDataNerd) April 30, 2024

Today, Bitcoin has demonstrated a plunge of 6.18%, falling from $64,560 to the $60.820 zone, where it is trading at the time of writing this article.

Among the reasons for Bitcoin continuing its fall, experts believe, are the results of the jobs report which are lower than predicted and the high likelihood of the former Binance CEO CZ going to prison for doing a three-year sentence.