$251,417,600 in Bitcoin Wired Between OKEx and Anon Wallets While BTC Is Testing $11,000

Whale Alert crypto wires tracker has tweeted that 23,000 BTC have been transferred between the OKEx exchange and anonymous BTC addresses while BTC is testing $11,000 zone

Meanwhile, Bitcoin looks on the verge of crossing the $11,000 mark.

Crypto whales wire 23,000 BTC to and from OKEx

The major crypto transaction bot Whale Alert has detected several massive BTC transactions passed between OKEx and unknown digital wallets.

There were around five Bitcoin transfers, most of them bearing 5,000 BTC ($54,308,041) and some worth 3,000 BTC ($32,701,113).

Image via Twitter

Now that Bitcoin has been rising since Monday, whales have been moving large amounts of the flagship cryptocurrency between their unregistered wallets and major crypto exchanges.

Earlier today, large amounts of Bitcoin were circulating between anonymous wallets and the Binance trading heavyweight.

Image via Twitter

Bitcoin is testing $11,000

As a reminder, on Sept. 2, Bitcoin plunged from its high of $12,300 and traded in a range between the $11,200 and $11,700 zones until it reached the $11,900 level again, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

However, after that, BTC resumed its decline and dropped to the $10,000 level, falling several times slightly below it.

On Sept. 14, BTC surged from the $10,400 zone to touch $10,800 and is now trading at $10,930, testing the $11,000 resistance line.