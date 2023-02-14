223 Billion Shiba Inu Acquired as Lead SHIB Developer Raises His Head About Shibarium

Large amount of SHIB purchased by this whale to increase his Shiba Inu bet

While the price of Shiba Inu remains in the red zone, large Ethereum whales continue to show their interest in SHIB and increase their bet on the dip.

According to a recent report by WhaleStats wallet tracker, a whale ranked 329th on this platform bought slightly over 223 billion Shiba Inu. In the meantime, the lead developer of Shiba Inu has posted a tweet, pushing up the sentiment of the SHIB army regarding Shibarium.

223 billion SHIB added by this wallet

WhaleStats tweeted that roughly 14 hours ago, a whale that goes by the name "BlueWhale0073" grabbed a total of 223,077,962,531 Shiba Inu, paying $2,755,012 for this stash of meme tokens.

By now, however, this wallet contains 2,008,469,542 SHIB as the owner has apparently sold most of his SHIB stash. His current Shiba Inu holdings total 2.48% of his portfolio and is worth $24,784.

In the meantime, prominent canine token Shiba Inu remains the largest holding of the top 100 ETH investors in the U.S. dollar equivalent. These whales are holding $643,285,717 worth of SHIB, which is 13.85% of their combined portfolio.

SHIB comes fourth after Ethereum, USDC and USDT dollar-pegged stablecoins.

Shytoshi Kusama posts Shibarium tweet

As reported by U.Today, on Feb. 13, Shytoshi Kusama, the head of the SHIB developers, tweeted "wen Shibarium," commenting on a January tweet by Australian diner "Shiba Wings."

This way, Kusama probably hinted that the launch of the Layer-2 solution Shibarium will make things easier and better not only for those who start building on Shibarium but also for businesses that accept SHIB payments.

As for Valentine's Day, which is today, it now seems obvious that the Shibarium release is not going to take place. Kusama previously hinted at Feb. 14, mentioning "a heart-shaped box" in the text that he briefly added to his Twitter bio last month. He also mentioned "learning to play the flute." Some members of the SHIB army on Twitter interpreted it as another hint of the possible release date — Feb. 10 is Flute Day in Japan, according to those SHIB fans.

However, the release of Shibarium did not occur on Feb. 10, and it seems it will not happen today either.

At press time, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001239, dropping marginally in the past 24 hours but showing a weekly decline of more than 11%, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.