Shibarium Has No Exact Release Date, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Developer Declares

Prominent developer and perhaps the key mouthpiece of all things Shiba Inu (SHIB) under the nickname Shytoshi Kusama has shared new insights regarding the release of Shibarium, the long-awaited ecosystem-based Layer-2 solution based on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

What's new about Shibarium?

In one of the Shiba Inu community channels, in response to a complaint that the developer does not reveal exact release dates, but uses the word "soon," Shytoshi stated that there cannot be any specifics. "I don't have an exact date because the release of Shibarium doesn't happen by switch," he stated.

One can say that with these words, the developer cooled down all speculations about a possible release of Shibarium as early as Feb. 14. Before that, U.Today also noted that the Valentine's Day protocol release is in doubt, when Shytoshi Kusama deleted the hint of it from his Twitter bio.

Now there is just a dot in the developer's bio, which was also enough to generate a new wave of rumors and conspiracy theories when Elon Musk tweeted the symbol a few days ago. Overly attentive community members instantly connected the dots and began debating what that might mean. Interestingly, at the same time, other crypto projects also started responding to Musk with the symbol.