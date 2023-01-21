2.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by Top Whales Overnight, Here's What Happened

Data provided by the WhaleStats wallet tracker shows that over the past 24 hours, the top whales on the Ethereum chain have greatly increased their Shiba Inu stash, adding trillions of meme tokens to it.
$31 million worth of SHIB added to wallets
According to WhaleStats, over the past 24 hours, the USD worth of Shiba Inu, the second most popular meme coin in terms of market capitalization, spiked from $578,489,756 to $624,917,962.
This means their collective SHIB stash has increased by 2,534,750,613,246 Shiba Inu. Thus, the meme coin continues to hold the third place of top holdings, going after Ethereum and the USDT stablecoin.
Shibarium launch expected on Valentine's Day
As reported by U.Today earlier, lead developer of Shiba Inu Shytoshi Kusama added a text to his bio on Twitter that suggested that the final steps toward launching the beta version of Shibarium are being taken right now.
In that text, he mentioned a "heart-shaped box," in which Shibarium will be presented to the community. Many prominent SHIB accounts took this vague hint as the exact day of release — February 14, Valentine's.
#Shibarium Beta will be launched on VALENTINES 💝 14th February! 👀@ShytoshiKusama Bio 👇 pic.twitter.com/GBI43Qe5T3— Shibarium (@ShibariumGems) January 20, 2023
On this news, both SHIB and BONE tokens surged in price. SHIB added nearly 6% in the past 24 hours, now trading at $0.00001211.
BONE is the token that will power transactions on Shibarium, it surged to a local high of $1.5, also adding new users to a total count of more than 28,000.