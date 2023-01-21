2.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by Top Whales Overnight, Here's What Happened

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Data provided by the WhaleStats wallet tracker shows that over the past 24 hours, the top whales on the Ethereum chain have greatly increased their Shiba Inu stash, adding trillions of meme tokens to it.

$31 million worth of SHIB added to wallets

According to WhaleStats, over the past 24 hours, the USD worth of Shiba Inu, the second most popular meme coin in terms of market capitalization, spiked from $578,489,756 to $624,917,962.

This means their collective SHIB stash has increased by 2,534,750,613,246 Shiba Inu. Thus, the meme coin continues to hold the third place of top holdings, going after Ethereum and the USDT stablecoin.

Image via WhaleStats

Shibarium launch expected on Valentine's Day

As reported by U.Today earlier, lead developer of Shiba Inu Shytoshi Kusama added a text to his bio on Twitter that suggested that the final steps toward launching the beta version of Shibarium are being taken right now.

Ads Ads

In that text, he mentioned a "heart-shaped box," in which Shibarium will be presented to the community. Many prominent SHIB accounts took this vague hint as the exact day of release — February 14, Valentine's.

On this news, both SHIB and BONE tokens surged in price. SHIB added nearly 6% in the past 24 hours, now trading at $0.00001211.

BONE is the token that will power transactions on Shibarium, it surged to a local high of $1.5, also adding new users to a total count of more than 28,000.