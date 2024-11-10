    200 Million DOGE in 24 Hours – What's Happening?

    Yuri Molchan
    Massive Dogecoin transfer spotted, while the meme coin’s price soared more than 13%
    Sun, 10/11/2024 - 9:18
    Blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, has spotted an astounding Dogecoin transaction made by an anonymous whale from a popular investment and trading app.

    This weekend has been rich in large meme coin transfers with roughly 1.6 trillion Shiba Inu tokens moved a day earlier.

    That huge DOGE transfer sent ripples through the crypto community as mixed reactions to it began to emerge on the X platform.

    200 million DOGE taken off Robinhood amid 13% price surge

    The above-mentioned data source shared that a cryptocurrency whale made a stunning withdrawal of 200,000,000 DOGE worth $45,746,453 from the popular trading platform Robinhood.

    The funds were sent to an unknown blockchain wallet -1pMke which currently contains 30,237,003,292 Dogecoin valued at $6,891,315,420, according to details obtained from Blockchair.

    Earlier this week, popular cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez shared on X that on the lower time frames the original meme crypto Dogecoin was consolidating within a descending triangle pattern. He stated that after breaking above the $0.198 resistance level DOGE had high chances of showing a 10% rise and thus reaching $0.220.

    He also pointed out that should their be a sustained close above the $0.20 level, DOGE could see a parabolic bull run.

    Over the last 24 hours, Dogecoin staged a massive rise of 13.28%, reaching $0.23200. As of this writing, it is changing hands slightly lower – at $0.22955.

    1.6 trillion SHIB transfer sent to Coinbase

    Two days earlier, Whale Alert detected three consecutive meme coin transfers to the largest US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. This time it was not DOGE, but another popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu.

    Curiously, each transaction carried 558,613,706,983 SHIB, making it roughly 1.6 trillion SHIB in total worth $31.23 million in fiat.

    An anonymous whale stands behind all the three transactions, according Whale Alert. Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours, the second largest meme cryptocurrency SHIB skyrocketed by almost 21%, extending its earlier growth from $0.00001909 to the $0.00002309 peak. By now, after a small rebound SHIB is trading at $0.00002262 per coin.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

