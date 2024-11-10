200 Million DOGE in 24 Hours – What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, has spotted an astounding Dogecoin transaction made by an anonymous whale from a popular investment and trading app.

This weekend has been rich in large meme coin transfers with roughly 1.6 trillion Shiba Inu tokens moved a day earlier.

That huge DOGE transfer sent ripples through the crypto community as mixed reactions to it began to emerge on the X platform.

200 million DOGE taken off Robinhood amid 13% price surge

The above-mentioned data source shared that a cryptocurrency whale made a stunning withdrawal of 200,000,000 DOGE worth $45,746,453 from the popular trading platform Robinhood.

Advertisement

The funds were sent to an unknown blockchain wallet -1pMke which currently contains 30,237,003,292 Dogecoin valued at $6,891,315,420, according to details obtained from Blockchair.

Earlier this week, popular cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez shared on X that on the lower time frames the original meme crypto Dogecoin was consolidating within a descending triangle pattern. He stated that after breaking above the $0.198 resistance level DOGE had high chances of showing a 10% rise and thus reaching $0.220.

He also pointed out that should their be a sustained close above the $0.20 level, DOGE could see a parabolic bull run.

Over the last 24 hours, Dogecoin staged a massive rise of 13.28%, reaching $0.23200. As of this writing, it is changing hands slightly lower – at $0.22955.

1.6 trillion SHIB transfer sent to Coinbase

Two days earlier, Whale Alert detected three consecutive meme coin transfers to the largest US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. This time it was not DOGE, but another popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu.

Curiously, each transaction carried 558,613,706,983 SHIB, making it roughly 1.6 trillion SHIB in total worth $31.23 million in fiat.

An anonymous whale stands behind all the three transactions, according Whale Alert. Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours, the second largest meme cryptocurrency SHIB skyrocketed by almost 21%, extending its earlier growth from $0.00001909 to the $0.00002309 peak. By now, after a small rebound SHIB is trading at $0.00002262 per coin.