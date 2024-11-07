    Crazy 3 Billion DOGE Acquired by Dogecoin Whales in 24 Hours

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin whales acquire jaw-dropping three billion DOGE in epic 24-hour amid 30% price pump
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 12:51
    
    As became known thanks to on-chain data from IntoTheBlock, the amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) inflows into the wallets of large investors - those who hold no less than 0.1% of the circulating supply, - totaled 2.96 billion DOGE in the last 24 hours. For comparison, in the previous 24 hours, this amount was only 563.83 million DOGE. 

    The increase in just one day was 425.65%, or 2.396 billion DOGE. But what a 24 hours it was, as the price of the major meme cryptocurrency increased by 29.69% at its peak yesterday. 

    
    Interestingly, the amount of outflows from the same wallets also increased, totaling 2.15 billion DOGE over the course of the day. However, the day before, it was 1.42 billion DOGE, which means that outflows increased by 51.4%, or 730 million DOGE.

    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    This also means that even though outflows increased and were higher than the day before, the amount of Dogecoin flowing into the wallets of large holders was still much higher, and the rush was much stronger. 

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    As a result, the net flow amounted to 811.45 million DOGE, in stark contrast to -856.14 million DOGE the day before.

    Despite increased selling pressure, this wave of accumulation reflects the continued interest in DOGE, with 2.96 billion DOGE added to whale wallets in just one day. It signals a net accumulation trend among Dogecoin whales, implying strong confidence in the short-term performance of the meme coin.

    This massive increase in whale activity makes Dogecoin a preferred bet among large holders in the cryptocurrency space in the current market environment.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    
