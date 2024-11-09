    1.6 Trillion SHIB Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase, What's Going On?

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mysterious 1.6 trillion SHIB move to Coinbase sparks speculation
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 14:26
    1.6 Trillion SHIB Stuns Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase, What's Going On?
    In massive transactions, a whopping 1.6 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens have recently been transferred to the major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase. According to blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, three major transactions were responsible for this massive move.

    Whale Alert reports three separate transactions in which "558,613,706,983 SHIB worth $10,419,449 were transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase."

    The cumulative total of these transactions amounts to 1.674 trillion SHIB, highlighting significant activity by large Shiba Inu holders, commonly referred to as "whales."

    The transfer of such a large quantity of SHIB tokens to Coinbase could indicate several potential scenarios. One possibility is that these whales might be preparing to sell their holdings. One of the reasons why tokens get moved to exchanges might be to sell, another might be for staking or trading.

    Alternatively, the transfer might be a mere reshuffling by Coinbase itself or a move by a large holder to take advantage of Coinbase's liquidity and trading features. That said, the exact reason for the shift remains unknown.

    While it remains uncertain the fate of the 1.6 trillion SHIB that landed on Coinbase, the SHIB community is watching closely.

    Shiba Inu burn rate soars by 1,323%

    In a remarkable uptick, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate has surged by an astonishing 1,323% over the past 24 hours, resulting in 34,912,694 SHIB tokens being permanently removed from circulation.

    In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 34,912,694 SHIB tokens burned, according to the Shibburn website.

    This significant increase in the burn rate has sparked enthusiasm among the SHIB community, as it contributes to ongoing attempts to reduce the token's supply while potentially increasing its scarcity and value.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001916, and up 10% weekly. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

