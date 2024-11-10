'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns – Ray Dalio's Banking Crash Started

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a Bitcoin lover, entrepreneur and author of the popular classic book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet to warn his audience on the X platform about the unleashed banking crash once again.

According to Kiyosaki, billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of the Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, was among those who warned about this crash coming.

However, the investment guru claims that even with little spare money, one can profit from this crash.

Profiting from current banking crash possible with this asset per Kiyosaki

Kiyosaki stated that he believes the banking crash that such big influencers in the world of finance as Jim Richards, Jim Rogers and Ray Dalio, as well as himself, have been warning investors about has started.

Still, Kiyosaki loves the word “sale,” claiming that he made a fortune during the real estate crisis in 2008 by buying real estate cheaply. The same is happening now, he says — it is possible to buy assets at bargain prices before they begin to skyrocket. One such asset that is easy to buy in the form of coins at retail price is silver. Kiyosaki expects that this precious metal is likely to double and triple in the future.

I HATE to say this…. But the banking crash Jim Rickards’s , Jim Rogers , and Ray Dallio, and I have been warning you about has started. Even if you have very little money you may still be able to profit from this crash.



All you need is a few extra dollars…. Because you can… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 10, 2024

Currently, it is worth $30 per ounce, he said, which is approximately 50% below its all-time high.

Kiyosaki discloses his Bitcoin holdings as BTC surpasses $79,000

According to his tweets published in the past four years, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author believes that there are three main safe-haven assets — Bitcoin, gold and silver. In his previous X posts, Kiyosaki stated that he had been buying all of them once their prices dropped.

On Saturday, he tweeted that he continued to buy Bitcoin when it soared above $76,000. He revealed that he owned 73 BTC and intended to own 100 BTC within a year from now.

Today, the world’s largest cryptocurrency soared by 4.75%, briefly hitting the $79,771 price level, setting a new record peak there. The major trigger for this growth was the recent change of the U.S. political leader and the interest rate cut of 25 basis points by the Fed Reserve that followed. As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $78,902.