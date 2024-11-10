    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns – Ray Dalio's Banking Crash Started

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Entrepreneur and financial guru Kiyosaki says this asset will triple after current banking crash is over
    Sun, 10/11/2024 - 7:53
    
    Robert Kiyosaki, a Bitcoin lover, entrepreneur and author of the popular classic book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet to warn his audience on the X platform about the unleashed banking crash once again.

    According to Kiyosaki, billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of the Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, was among those who warned about this crash coming.

    However, the investment guru claims that even with little spare money, one can profit from this crash.

    
    Profiting from current banking crash possible with this asset per Kiyosaki

    Kiyosaki stated that he believes the banking crash that such big influencers in the world of finance as Jim Richards, Jim Rogers and Ray Dalio, as well as himself, have been warning investors about has started.

    Still, Kiyosaki loves the word “sale,” claiming that he made a fortune during the real estate crisis in 2008 by buying real estate cheaply. The same is happening now, he says — it is possible to buy assets at bargain prices before they begin to skyrocket. One such asset that is easy to buy in the form of coins at retail price is silver. Kiyosaki expects that this precious metal is likely to double and triple in the future.

    Currently, it is worth $30 per ounce, he said, which is approximately 50% below its all-time high.

    Kiyosaki discloses his Bitcoin holdings as BTC surpasses $79,000

    According to his tweets published in the past four years, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author believes that there are three main safe-haven assets — Bitcoin, gold and silver. In his previous X posts, Kiyosaki stated that he had been buying all of them once their prices dropped.

    On Saturday, he tweeted that he continued to buy Bitcoin when it soared above $76,000. He revealed that he owned 73 BTC and intended to own 100 BTC within a year from now.

    Today, the world’s largest cryptocurrency soared by 4.75%, briefly hitting the $79,771 price level, setting a new record peak there. The major trigger for this growth was the recent change of the U.S. political leader and the interest rate cut of 25 basis points by the Fed Reserve that followed. As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $78,902.

