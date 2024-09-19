    2 Key Reasons Why DOGE Is Gearing up for Bullish Breakout: Analyst

    Yuri Molchan
    Crypto analyst believes that original meme coin DOGE is preparing to break out
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 15:30
    2 Key Reasons Why DOGE Is Gearing up for Bullish Breakout: Analyst
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, known on the X platform as simply Ali, has taken to his social media account to share that the largest meme cryptocurrency by market cap value, Dogecoin, is likely preparing to break out soon.

    Martinez shared key signals to watch for traders who are waiting for a good chance to make profits on Dogecoin.

    Dogecoin eyes bullish breakout

    Martinez tweeted that Dogecoin is gearing up for a bullish breakout and shared two particular signals for traders to watch for on the DOGE chart.

    First, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is breaking the descending trendline on the daily graph. Second, DOGE should swoosh past the $0.11 resistance level. Martinez expects the DOGE price to increase from the current $0.10470 level on the chart to above $0.14500. That would be an approximately 41% price increase.

    Until Wednesday this week, the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin had faced a more than 8% decline as it plummeted from $0.1088 to the $0.999 mark. Over the past two days, DOGE has witnessed 4.55% growth as it rose to the current level of $0.10470.

    As reported by U.Today earlier, DOGE might be gearing up for a “golden cross” – for the first time in four years. That pattern is considered to be a big sign of bullish sentiment. The last time it was seen was in January 2021. That was followed by a whopping 8,000% surge, and the meme coin reached an all-time high of $0.76 on May 9 that year.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

