    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of First Golden Cross in 4 Years

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin (DOGE) price targets boosted as major meme coin nears first golden cross in 4 years
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 12:43
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of First Golden Cross in 4 Years
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A recent analysis from a well-known Dogecoin (DOGE) enthusiast and technical analyst suggests that DOGE could be on the verge of a stunning price, as he pointed out that the meme coin is just a few weeks away from completing its first "golden cross" in over four years - a technical indicator often associated with upward momentum.

    Advertisement

    A golden cross happens when an asset's short-term moving average crosses above its long-term moving average, which usually means a bullish trend is starting. The last time this pattern occurred on Dogecoin was in early January 2021.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Excited at Elon Musk's Company's Staggering Breakthrough
    Wed, 09/18/2024 - 07:16
    Dogecoin Founder Excited at Elon Musk's Company's Staggering Breakthrough
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of First Golden Cross in 4 Years
    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive
    Bitcoin ETFs Return to Big Inflows Following BTC Price Surge
    Dogecoin Founder Excited at Elon Musk's Company's Staggering Breakthrough

    Over the next few months, DOGE's price shot up by over 8,000%, reaching an all-time high of $0.76. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Right now, Dogecoin is trading at $0.10 with a market cap of $14.67 billion. The technical outlook suggests that the price could reach as high as $0.93, $2.27 or even $3.80, depending on market conditions and the broader economic liquidity cycle. 

    If DOGE reaches the lower end of this range, its market cap would be up to $135.78 billion. But it is not clear if these price jumps are actually going to happen, given what is going on in the market right now.

    Related
    Waiting for Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakout? Here's When It Can Happen
    Tue, 09/17/2024 - 12:56
    Waiting for Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakout? Here's When It Can Happen
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Some people might say that these price predictions are based on too much optimism. It is also worth mentioning that past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Moving average crossovers can sometimes lead traders astray, especially on such chaotic markets like that of crypto.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 12:40
    Binance Announces Launch of Its Own Telegram Game
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 12:36
    Bitcoin to Skyrocket After Fed Rate Cut, Anthony Scaramucci Makes Epic BTC Prediction
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Sets New Benchmarks with Record Attendance and Groundbreaking Web3 Innovations
    Ibiza NXT 2024: Faces of the Future – Discover the People Shaping the Future of Web3 and Music
    Unique Network Leads the Way in Cross-Chain NFT Transfers on Polkadot
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of First Golden Cross in 4 Years
    Binance Announces Launch of Its Own Telegram Game
    Bitcoin to Skyrocket After Fed Rate Cut, Anthony Scaramucci Makes Epic BTC Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD