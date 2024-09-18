Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of First Golden Cross in 4 Years

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A recent analysis from a well-known Dogecoin (DOGE) enthusiast and technical analyst suggests that DOGE could be on the verge of a stunning price, as he pointed out that the meme coin is just a few weeks away from completing its first "golden cross" in over four years - a technical indicator often associated with upward momentum.

Advertisement

A golden cross happens when an asset's short-term moving average crosses above its long-term moving average, which usually means a bullish trend is starting. The last time this pattern occurred on Dogecoin was in early January 2021.

Over the next few months, DOGE's price shot up by over 8,000%, reaching an all-time high of $0.76.

Advertisement

Right now, Dogecoin is trading at $0.10 with a market cap of $14.67 billion. The technical outlook suggests that the price could reach as high as $0.93, $2.27 or even $3.80, depending on market conditions and the broader economic liquidity cycle.

If DOGE reaches the lower end of this range, its market cap would be up to $135.78 billion. But it is not clear if these price jumps are actually going to happen, given what is going on in the market right now.

Some people might say that these price predictions are based on too much optimism. It is also worth mentioning that past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Moving average crossovers can sometimes lead traders astray, especially on such chaotic markets like that of crypto.