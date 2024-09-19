Dogecoin Founder Trolls Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls After Big Fed Rate Cut

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, known on the X platform as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in tandem with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has shared his take on the way Bitcoin price reacted to the big interest rate loosening made by the Fed Reserve.

In his typical sarcastic manner, Markus pointed out that the world’s largest cryptocurrency defied all the bullish expectations.

DOGE creator mocks Bitcoin bulls

On Wednesday, at the scheduled FOMC meeting the US Fed Reserve announced a long-awaited interest rate cut by 50 basis points. Just a few days prior to that, experts debated whether the rate cut would comprise 25 or 50 bps, however, the latter was ultimately announced by the Fed chairman Jerome Powell.

This was the first rate cut since 2020, when the world was engulfed by the pandemic. Notably, in the same year, Bitcoin saw its third halving implemented too, so in 2021, driven by these and several other factors, the largest cryptocurrency scored two all-time highs. The latter was close to the $69,000 price level reached in the late fall.

In 2024, another Bitcoin halving took place in April now followed by a big interest rate cut. Bitcoin investors expected BTC to surge. However, the price went sharply down after a small rise immediately after Powell’s rate cut announcement took place.

WHAT IS THIS



Billy Markus drew his X followers army’s attention to that fact, sharing screenshots with the prices of the S&P 500 index BTC/USD and ETH/USD first rising and then going down sharply.

However, by now, Bitcoin has demonstrated an impressive 4.64% surge, recovering from the aforementioned fall to $59,380 and jumping to the $62,135 price mark as BTC reacted to the interest rate decrease.

Markus slams Vitalik Buterin and crypto conferences

As reported by U.Today earlier, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin put up an eye-catching performance on stage during the TOKEN2049 crypto and blockchain conference in Singapore by singing in front of the audience.

Many notable members of the cryptocurrency community criticized him for that. In particular among them were Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow and Billy Markus. The Dogecoin co-founder tweeted that he wished all crypto conferences were banned.

Mow tweeted that Vitalik’s performance again proved to him that Ethereum was “dead.”