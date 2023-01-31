$150,000 Inevitable for Bitcoin (BTC) If It Makes This Move: Investor Mike Alfred

Tue, 01/31/2023 - 15:16
article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent investor Mike Alfred expects Bitcoin to eventually hit $150,000
$150,000 Inevitable for Bitcoin (BTC) If It Makes This Move: Investor Mike Alfred
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Mike Alfred, a venture investor and formerly a founding CEO at BrightScope and Digital Assets Data, has shared a condition that, he believes, would indicate Bitcoin's further rise toward the $150,000 level.

He believes that in order to reach the triple-digit price mark, the flagship cryptocurrency first has to retake $23,133 and fix above it. After that, he tweeted, "$150,000 becomes inevitable. Just math."

Over the past 24 hours, the leading digital currency, Bitcoin, has demonstrated a rise by 1.82%, jumping from $22,691 to the $23,105 level on the Bitstamp exchange.

$100,000 per BTC predicted by Ari Paul

A similar forecast has recently been shared by Ari Paul, founder of the BlockTower Capital crypto hedge fund. His target price was a little lower, though - $100,000. He expects BTC to follow his prediction by the end of 2024.

The main reason for that, he believes, could be a large inflow of funds from conventional financial institutions as exposure to crypto assets has been growing recently, e.g., Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

He also reckons that should markets turn out to be risk-on, as was the case two years ago, in 2021, then his prediction of Bitcoin hitting $100,000 would be rather conservative.

Related
Dogecoin Creator Highlights Whopping 450,000,000 DOGE Transaction

Peter Brandt shares his Bitcoin price target

Veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt has recently shared that he spotted an extremely rare "double-walled fulcrum pattern" on a Bitcoin chart. As mentioned by U.Today earlier, this pattern seems to be Brandt's own invention, as it is not on the list of traditional patterns traders use.

Spotting this formation on the chart, Brandt stated that his goal for Bitcoin is $25,000.

#Bitcoin News #Peter Brandt
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image 'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Soars 390% and Becomes Most Profitable Crypto of Month, Here's How
01/31/2023 - 16:07
'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Soars 390% and Becomes Most Profitable Crypto of Month, Here's How
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Staked on Lido Finance Sets New Milestone: Details
01/31/2023 - 15:53
Ethereum (ETH) Staked on Lido Finance Sets New Milestone: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) up 52% MTD, Here Are Two Crucial Factors That Triggered Price
01/31/2023 - 15:43
Cardano (ADA) up 52% MTD, Here Are Two Crucial Factors That Triggered Price
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin