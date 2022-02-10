$1.3 Billion in Ethereum Shifted as ETH Rises 20.79% in Past 7 Days

Whales have transferred over $1.3 billion worth of Ethereum and purchased $163,100 in wrapped Ether

Over the past 20 hours, several impressive lumps of Ethereum have been wired between anonymous addresses; these transactions were spotted by the crypto tracking service Whale Alert that regularly publishes details of large transfers of crypto.

Overall, almost half a million Ether have been wired, while in the past week, the second largest crypto has risen over 20% and regained the $3,000 level, and interest in the second biggest crypto has gone up as well.

In the meantime, a big ETH whale has purchased around $163 million worth of wrapped Ethereum.

$1.3 billion in ETH moved between anonymous wallets

The abovementioned crypto tracker detected 11 large lumps of ETH shifted between anonymous crypto wallets. Only a few transactions from this list involved exchanges: 35,001 ETH were sent to the FTX platform, 43,731 got wired from Arbitum to FTX and 10,000 ETH went from Binance to an "unknown" wallet. This was the smallest of these massive transactions.

The largest one carried an eye-popping 100,000 Ethereum worth $318,372,739 three hours ago.

Whale Alert also reported a lot of transfers smaller than 10,000 ETH, sent to, from and between major crypto trading platforms, such as Binance, FTX, Gemini and Coinbase.

Overall, 415,610 ETH in 11 large transfers have been moved, and this amount of crypto is worth a staggering $1.3 billion in fiat.

Whale stocks up on wrapped Ether

WhaleStats on-chain data collector has tweeted that in the past several hours, some on the list of the top 1,000 ETH whales have made four transactions, buying 50,996 wrapped Ethereum (wETH).

This was the top 20 ETH whale, according to WhaleStats. However, the wETH in their portfolio is the minority as it is in the group of crypto marked as "other tokens," which constitute 9.92% here.

Small-scale investors are flowing in

Glassnode analytics agency has reported that small-sized retail investors continue to enter Ethereum, allocating funds into it.

As per data shared in a recent tweet, the number of ETH wallets that hold more than 0.01 Ether has surged to a historic peak of 21,636,020.