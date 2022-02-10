144.2 Million SHIB Burned, While SHIB Becomes Token with Largest USD Value for Whales

Over the past three days, over 144 million SHIB tokens have been taken out of circulation

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Data provided by the team of the Shibburn Twitter account shows that in the last three days, 144.2 million Shiba Inu meme tokens have been moved to a dead wallet by various members of the SHIB community in order to push the second largest canine crypto to surge to a new all-time high.

144.2 million SHIB destroyed

The combined sum of of 144.2 million SHIB have been burned, as per by tweets shared by the Shibburn Twitter user, on Feb. 7, 8 and 9, to the tune of 56.3 million, 36.8 million and 46.7 million coins.

To add to that, in the last 24 hours, another 4,441,908 Shiba Inu were moved out the circulating supply in five transactions. By now, the overall burned amount of these meme tokens is equal to 410,302,160,108,630. There are still 548,973,043,170,104 SHIB in circulation.

A total of 40,724,796,721,265 Shiba Inu tokens have been staked.

Image via Shibburn

SHIB holds the position of biggest token by USD value

According to the website of on-chain data service WhaleStats, SHIB is now the biggest token in the portfolio of the top 1,000 Ethereum whales by USD value.

The percentage of Shiba Inu in the wallets of the aforementioned whales is 16.62, which is worth an amazing $1,773,025,189. FTX Token (FTT) follows it with 16.2%, totaling $1,728,122,010.

SHIB is in second place in the top 10 holdings after Ethereum, the second largest digital currency.