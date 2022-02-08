Top Market Technician Expects Terra to Challenge Ethereum

Dexterity Capital's Michael Safai has explained why he is bullish on Terra (LUNA)

Dexterity Capital co-founder Michael Safai believes that Terra could potentially emerge as a serious challenger to Ethereum, according to his recent interview with Business Insider.



He is convinced that the team behind the project is building its team aggressively enough for that to be the case:

I think that all ones that make the most noise are the ones that attract the best user base and the best community.

After paring half of its value in January, Terra (LUNA) has managed to remain within the top 10 biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, currently trading at around $55 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.