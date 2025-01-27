Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    $11.18 Billion in XRP Trading Volume, Is Price Ready for Rebound?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP major metrics rebounding after epic sell-off
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 14:25
    A
    A
    A
    $11.18 Billion in XRP Trading Volume, Is Price Ready for Rebound?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Different coins are bleeding red on the broader cryptocurrency market as most have crashed below critical support levels. XRP has followed the same trajectory, losing about $0.43 within the last 24 hours of trading activities.

    Advertisement

    XRP trading volume soars amid price dip

    However, XRP’s trading volume soared within the same period, fueled by renewed investor interest. According to CoinMarketCap data, interest in XRP has risen by 265.68% to $11.18 billion.

    Related
    XRP Loses $3: 3 Price Levels to Watch Next
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 08:53
    XRP Loses $3: 3 Price Levels to Watch Next
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    This surge indicates market participants remain optimistic about the token's future outlook. Analysts say it signals that many investors are taking advantage of the slight drop in price to accumulate the coin before it rebounds.

    Financial experts insist that XRP, which lost as much as 10% of its price, might have begun its recovery journey. Notably, XRP dipped to a low of $2.71 in earlier trading before climbing to its current levels, driven by market interest.

    Article image
    XRP 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Some stakeholders remain hopeful that if the asset sustains the current momentum and reclaims $3.25, it could retest the elusive $4 mark.

    XRP hit an all-time high of $3.84 seven years ago. Ever since, breaching that level has been difficult for the coin. However, with that mark less than 30% away, anticipation of its possibility has again grown.

    Ripple CEO to address community amid strategic reserve debate

    Meanwhile, the XRP community looks forward to the latest development from Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO. Garlinghouse is set to address the community on X Spaces on Jan. 28, where he will reveal his vision for 2025.

    Related
    29,532,534 XRP Stuns Crypto Exchange Coinbase, What's Happening?
    Sun, 01/26/2025 - 10:20
    29,532,534 XRP Stuns Crypto Exchange Coinbase, What's Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Ripple’s push for XRP’s inclusion in the U.S. crypto strategic reserve has triggered a hot debate in the broader crypto industry. Many consider the move to be a bad idea for the crypto industry.

    Ryan Selkis, founder of Messari, was one of the leaders who moved against the plan. According to Selkis, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency with wide acceptance and worthy of a strategic reserve.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 27, 2025 - 14:07
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 360%, But Price Tanks 11%, Here's What's Happening
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 27, 2025 - 14:01
    What's Next for Crypto? Fed Meeting, Inflation Data to Shape Markets
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Creditcoin Launches $10M Ecosystem Investment Program to Accelerate Web3 Innovation
    Trust Wallet Introduces Listapie (LTP) on Trust Wallet Launchpool
    Gate Ventures Joins Morph VC Collective to Accelerate Mainstream Blockchain Solutions
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $11.18 Billion in XRP Trading Volume, Is Price Ready for Rebound?
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 360%, But Price Tanks 11%, Here's What's Happening
    What's Next for Crypto? Fed Meeting, Inflation Data to Shape Markets
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD