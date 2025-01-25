Advertisement
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CEO to Reveal at Key Event

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple CEO expected to share vision for 2025
    Sat, 25/01/2025 - 13:57
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The XRP community is buzzing with anticipation as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is set to reveal major insights at the upcoming XRP Community Day. Scheduled to be hosted on X Spaces Jan. 28, the XRP Community Day is intended to promote engagement and interaction within the XRP community.

    In a tweet from RippleX, it was announced that XRP Community Day will kick off with the Ripple CEO taking the stage. Garlinghouse is expected to open the event with reflections on XRP's biggest milestones, providing a retrospective look at the journey so far.

    Garlinghouse's address will also cover the state of the crypto industry, providing insights into the current state of the cryptocurrency sector.

    Perhaps the most fascinating part of the address will be Garlinghouse's vision for the year. According to RippleX's tweet, the Ripple CEO will be sharing his vision for 2025, including Ripple's strategic plans and goals for XRP.

    Ripple is one of the major businesses developing technologies to leverage XRPL for institutional and government use cases. Ripple uses XRP and XRPL to power its On-Demand Liquidity service, custody and tokenization activities.

    XRP sees impressive Q4 growth

    According to a most recent report by Messari, XRP's market value climbed 246% in Q4, exceeding the combined market capitalization of BTC, ETH and SOL, which increased by 44%. XRP's price climbed 241% quarter over quarter, with the difference between market capitalization and price attributed to a 1.6% rise in circulating supply.

    All measured network metrics increased in Q4. New addresses increased 382% quarterly to 507,000, indicating the onboarding of new users. Furthermore, total active addresses climbed by 99% to 56,000, demonstrating an increase in new and existing users. Yearly, quarterly new addresses grew by 115%.

    The average daily CLOB volume of fungible Issued Currencies climbed 1,140% (12x) to $7.9 million, while the average daily number of CLOB trades fell by 4% to 700,000. Average daily CLOB traders jumped by 300% in the past quarter to 9,300 while the average daily AMM volume climbed by 3,100% (32x), indicating exponential growth in usage.

    At the time of writing, XRP was down 2.29% in the last 24 hours to $3.11.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

