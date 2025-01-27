Advertisement
    XRP Loses $3: 3 Price Levels to Watch Next

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP lost important price level, which might create some issues, but support is on its way
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 8:53
    XRP Loses $3: 3 Price Levels to Watch Next
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The fact that XRP has dropped below the crucial $3 threshold indicates a change in its recent upward trend. If this breakdown does not happen right away, it might lead to more declines. With its current price hovering around $2.185, XRP is at a turning point that will dictate its short-term course.

    A loss of important support, which now becomes resistance, is highlighted by the decline below $3. Regaining this level with significant volume and buying pressure is necessary for XRP to return to its bullish position. But for the time being, investors are focusing on three crucial price points to determine the asset's future course. The 50-day moving average is in line with the first important level, which is $2.62. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A bounce at this level might indicate a possible reversal because it was a support zone during earlier corrections. Failure to maintain this level, though, could result in additional drops. Observe the next level at $2.03, which is the 100-day moving average. Because it is a more substantial support level, this zone is important because it may draw buyers seeking a more solid base. 

    XRP might consolidate before moving forward if it hits this level. The last level to keep an eye on is $1.50, which is also the 200-day moving average location and a psychological support level. Long-term investors may have a great opportunity to purchase XRP if it drops to this level, which would signal a complete retracement of the recent rally. Even though the outlook right now seems pessimistic, if XRP can level off and gain momentum again, a reversal is still possible. 

    Rekindled buying interest and the potential to restart the upward trend would be indicated by a return above $3 with higher volume. Due to its collapse below $3, XRP is now in a complicated position. The $2.62, $2.03 and $1.50 levels are more important thresholds that investors might want to stay around. A reversal is feasible, but overcoming the current bearish sentiment will be a tough case for XRP.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

