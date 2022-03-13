103.8 Million Shiba Inu Burned in Past Week, 12.26 Million Destroyed Within 24+ Hours

News
Sun, 03/13/2022 - 11:52
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recently released report shows that over the past week, a hefty amount of SHIB that surpasses 100 million canine tokens has been destroyed
103.8 Million Shiba Inu Burned in Past Week, 12.26 Million Destroyed Within 24+ Hours
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Twitter account @shibburn has spread the word about almost 104 million Shiba Inu tokens destroyed in the past seven days.

A massive sum in SHIB has also been sent to “inferno” addresses over the past twenty-four hours, as reported by @shibburn.

103.89 million SHIB destroyed

@shibburn is a service that tracks SHIB burn transactions, accumulating them from etherscan on its website. Besides, this platform conducts its own SHIB burns.

In a recent tweet, @shibburn shared that during the past week, the Shiba Inu army have transferred a total of 103,898,038 to several unspendable wallets, moving those coins out of the currently circulating SHIB supply.

That took the community 58 transactions to remove that amount of SHIB.

12.2 million Shiba Inu eliminated in 24+ hours

The same source has tweeted that over the past twenty-four hours and within a few hours that followed, a comprised 12,266,775 SHIB has been burned. The SHIB army keeps destroying tokens in comprised attempts to make the coin's supply shrink, make the coin scarce and push the price up.

The website of the company shows that at the moment, there are 549,455,741,773,332 SHIB tokens circulating out there and the Shiba Inu burn rate has been 12.53 percent up.

Related
XRP, BTC, BNB Traders Believe Prices For These Coins Will Rise Soon: Report

SHIB price action

The second most biggest meme crypto by market cap, SHIB, entered 2022 at the $0.0000339 level and has been declining since then despite new partnerships – in particular SHIB dev team joined forces with the Welly’s burger outlet and turned into one of the payment options of the US-based AMC movie chain, along with Dogecoin.

On January 22, the token price reached a low of $0.00001864. On February 7, SHIB managed to spike to the $0.00003477.

At the time of writing, the 15-ranked cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.00002237. SHIB is 74.72 percent down from its historic high of $0.00008845 reached on October 28.

SHIBpriceaction_00
Image via CoinMarketCap
#Shiba Inu #token burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Number of Cardano Addresses Reaches 3.5 Million as ADA Surges by 5%
03/13/2022 - 15:00
Number of Cardano Addresses Reaches 3.5 Million as ADA Surges by 5%
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Monero (XMR) Faces 8% Surge as Capitalization Suddenly Spikes by $150 Million: Analysis
03/13/2022 - 14:45
Monero (XMR) Faces 8% Surge as Capitalization Suddenly Spikes by $150 Million: Analysis
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Enters New Trend as Price Spikes by 15% and Breaks Through $0.84
03/13/2022 - 14:30
XRP Enters New Trend as Price Spikes by 15% and Breaks Through $0.84
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan