100 Mln XRP Wired, Liquid Crypto Exchange Involved

Original article based on tweet

XRPL Monitor detected over 100 mln XRP transferred over the last few hours. Part of it was sent by the Liquid crypto trading platform

XRP has shown a rise of almost 7 percent over the past day, as per figures from CoinMarketCap. While it is trading at $0.14, this is a little higher than on Monday when traders expected a dump below $0.10.

Meanwhile, the XRPL Monitor bot detected slightly over 100 mln XRP transferred in the last few hours. That’s $14,727,933.

Part of it was sent between two anonymous wallets and the Liquid crypto exchange.

100 mln in XRP wired

XRPL Monitor has posted several tweets about recent XRP transactions. In total, they amount to slightly over 100 mln XRP.

In particular, two transactions, 36 mln XRP each, were made involving the Liquid crypto exchange and two wallets with unregistered owners.

Must Read 212 Mln XRP Moved as Ripple Exec Tweets about Coronavirus Impact - READ MORE

‘Start of the accumulation zone’

Many in the crypto community view the periods of the plummeting price as an accumulation phase and crypto enthusiasts on Twitter are talking about this in both the Bitcoin and XRP communities.

XRP enthusiast @RobertArtRobArt tweeted that the accumulation phase has begun, now that XRP has crashed 97 percent.

“XRP crashed 97%. What bear market? This is the start of the accumulation zone. I’ve been waiting for this.”