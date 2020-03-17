Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Original article based on tweet

100 Mln XRP Wired, Liquid Crypto Exchange Involved

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 10:34
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    XRPL Monitor detected over 100 mln XRP transferred over the last few hours. Part of it was sent by the Liquid crypto trading platform

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

XRP has shown a rise of almost 7 percent over the past day, as per figures from CoinMarketCap. While it is trading at $0.14, this is a little higher than on Monday when traders expected a dump below $0.10.

Meanwhile, the XRPL Monitor bot detected slightly over 100 mln XRP transferred in the last few hours. That’s $14,727,933.

Part of it was sent between two anonymous wallets and the Liquid crypto exchange.

100 mln in XRP wired

XRPL Monitor has posted several tweets about recent XRP transactions. In total, they amount to slightly over 100 mln XRP.

In particular, two transactions, 36 mln XRP each, were made involving the Liquid crypto exchange and two wallets with unregistered owners.

XRP

Must Read
212 Mln XRP Moved as Ripple Exec Tweets about Coronavirus Impact - READ MORE

‘Start of the accumulation zone’

Many in the crypto community view the periods of the plummeting price as an accumulation phase and crypto enthusiasts on Twitter are talking about this in both the Bitcoin and XRP communities.

XRP enthusiast @RobertArtRobArt tweeted that the accumulation phase has begun, now that XRP has crashed 97 percent.

“XRP crashed 97%. What bear market? This is the start of the accumulation zone. I’ve been waiting for this.”

#Ripple News #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop
Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?

Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?
Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 15:48
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Weak hands were selling at a loss during the historic Thursday crash that made everyone question Bitcoin's chances to survive

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

While analysts are still trying to wrap their heads around the third biggest sell-off in Bitcoin's entire history, crypto research firm CoinMetrics has determined that short-time holders were actually responsible for this. 

Must Read
I Will Not Let Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go to Zero: CZ Binance - READ MORE

Weak hands

In its most recent 'State of the Network' report, CoinMetrics noted that long-term hodlers remained on the sidelines of the recent carnage. The 38 price rout was driven by those coins that were held less than twelve months.

This explains why BTC's one-year revived supply didn't see a major spike in March. 

Revived supply
image by coinmetrics.substack.com

As reported by U.Today, these short-term holders were also selling their coins at a loss.  

Must Read
Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time? - READ MORE

Bitcoin becomes undervalued 

Another important tidbit that can be found in the report is that Bitcoin's market value to realized value (MVRV) slipped below 1.0. On March 12, MVRV witnessed its biggest drop since 2013.   

Speculators no longer value Bitcoin more than holders, and this could be a reliable sign that the flagship cryptocurrency is close to bottoming out. 

MVRV falling to -0.50 in December 2018 coincided with the end of the 85 percent rout. 

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop
Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?

Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?
Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Peter Brandt Explains Why Bitcoin Halving Is 'Grossly Overrated.' Will BTC Price Skyrocket This Time?

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more