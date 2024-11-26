10 Reasons Why Stellar Is 'Worth Your Time,' XRP Skyrockets 353% in Fund Flows in Just One Week, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares $500,000 BTC Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

10 reasons why Stellar (XLM) is most underrated crypto, by XRP and Ripple co-creator

Jed McCaleb, cofounder of Ripple Labs and creator of Stellar, has taken to X platform to share his thoughts on why he believes Stellar is "worth your time" while being "the most underrated and least understood crypto project." McCaleb noted that Stellar is able to process more daily transactions than many other blockchains — 10 times those of Ethereum. He also emphasized Stellar's real-world usage, setting it apart with its built-in features like stablecoin and token issuance, a decentralized exchange, as well as its robust on-chain governance system and innovative smart contract platform, Soroban. Additionally, McCaleb highlighted the network's exceptionally low transaction fees, describing them as "basically free," and praised its world-class engineering and developer-friendly documentation. Finally, McCaleb emphasized that Stellar's mission is to revolutionize digital payments by providing financial services to people without bank access and making it easier to transfer assets than with traditional banking methods.

XRP skyrockets 353% in fund flows in just one week

According to the latest weekly research by CoinShares, investment products linked to XRP experienced a significant inflow of $15.2 million , increasing by 353% in comparison to the previous week and bringing the total year-to-date for XRP-focused ETFs to $46 million. In other words, the money inflows into XRP ETPs over the last week amounted to nearly 50% of the total capital influx observed over the course of the prior 11 months. The reason for this is likely a remarkable price increase of over 222% for the asset. In addition to SEC Chair Gary Gensler's resignation, speculation about Ripple's upcoming IPO may be contributing to the surge on both crypto and traditional markets. A week ago, the CEO of Japanese financial conglomerate SBI recently suggested that Ripple should prepare for an IPO due to anticipated changes in the U.S. government. If Ripple does go public, it could significantly enhance XRP's adoption and popularity, as few digital assets have similar utility and regulatory status upheld by U.S. courts.

