    10 Reasons Why Stellar (XLM) Is Most Underrated Crypto by XRP and Ripple Co-Creator

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP and Ripple co-creator lists 10 reasons why Stellar (XLM) is most underrated cryptocurrency right now
    Sun, 24/11/2024 - 15:25
    10 Reasons Why Stellar (XLM) Is Most Underrated Crypto by XRP and Ripple Co-Creator
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of Ripple Labs and the creator of Stellar, recently shared his insights on why he believes XLM is one of the most underrated cryptocurrencies. McCaleb highlighted that Stellar already processes more daily transactions than most other blockchains, handling 10 times the volume of Ethereum. Unlike many blockchain projects, Stellar is actively used in real-world transactions every day, which, according to McCaleb, sets it apart from others in the space.

    Related
    Stellar (XLM) Tops Shiba Inu (SHIB) by Market Cap
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 11:00
    Stellar (XLM) Tops Shiba Inu (SHIB) by Market Cap
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    He also brought up Stellar's simplicity and well-thought-out design. The network includes built-in features such as stablecoin and token issuance, as well as a decentralized exchange. McCaleb then discussed Stellar’s on-chain governance system, followed by the company's smart contract platform, Soroban. Soroban is designed to be both safer and more efficient, avoiding common pitfalls like reentrancy vulnerabilities.

    HOT Stories
    10 Reasons Why Stellar (XLM) Is Most Underrated Crypto by XRP and Ripple Co-Creator
    Elon Musk Reacts to Jim Cramer 'Causing' Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reversal
    XRP Secures Golden Cross Against Bitcoin, What's Next?
    Crucial SHIB 'Clear Warning' Comes From Shiba Inu Team: Details

    Next, McCaleb pointed out Stellar's remarkably low transaction fees, which he described as "basically free."

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Secures Golden Cross Against Bitcoin, What's Next?
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 11:15
    XRP Secures Golden Cross Against Bitcoin, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    McCaleb also praised Stellar's engineering, calling it world-class. Additionally, he highlighted Stellar’s developer-friendly documentation, which he considers one of the best in the industry. The documentation makes it easy for developers to get started and build applications on the network, driving further adoption and innovation.

    Finally, McCaleb stressed that Stellar is focused on revolutionizing digital payments. He believes the most impactful use of cryptocurrency is as a means of digital money. Stellar’s goal is to provide financial services to communities without access to banks and to enable businesses to transfer assets more easily and cheaply than through traditional banks.

    XLM price up 463% in November

    The post comes at a time when coins associated with McCaleb show outperformance on the market.

    Article image
    XRP and XLM to USD by CoinMarketCap

    This is due to a variety of reasons, such as the official resignation of Gary Gensler as SEC chair. Due to the regulatory problems the SEC v. Ripple case caused for XRP, the price of the token was suppressed for years. But, the resignation news as one of the reasons triggered a 170% surge from the beginning of the year.

    Related
    XRP Failed Skyrocketing: $2 Ready?
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 11:45
    XRP Failed Skyrocketing: $2 Ready?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Being XRP's rival of sector and sort of beta play, XLM of Stellar saw an even more stunning price surge of almost 500%, reaching at $0.65 a high not seen since May 2021.

    #XLM #XRP #Jed McCaleb #XRP News #Ripple News #Stellar News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 24, 2024 - 15:10
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 24
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Nov 24, 2024 - 14:35
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Skyrockets 148%, but SHIB Price Dips
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pepeto’s $600K Presale Highlights Vision for Supporting Memecoins Ahead of 2025
    Paribu Announces Digital Asset Custody Service for Institutional Clients Worldwide
    Zircuit Launches ZRC Token: Pioneering the Next Era of Decentralized Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    10 Reasons Why Stellar (XLM) Is Most Underrated Crypto by XRP and Ripple Co-Creator
    DOGE Price Prediction for November 24
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Skyrockets 148%, but SHIB Price Dips
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD