“Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Shares Stunning $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has shared yet another outlandish price prediction with his 2.6 million followers.

This time around, he claims that artificial intelligence (AI) forecasted that the price of Bitcoin might skyrocket to the $500,000 level in 2025.

Kiyosaki did not specify what large language model (LLM) he used to make this uber-bullish prediction.

The predictions made by the writer behind one of the most famous personal finance books tend to be all over the place. Hence, they should be taken with a huge grain of salt.

Earlier this month, for instance, he claimed that he would stop buying Bitcoin at $100,000. Later, he ended up endorsing Michael Saylor's pie-in-the-sky price target of $13 million per Bitcoin.

He also predicted that Bitcoin was supposed to hit the $350,000 level earlier this August.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $98,120 after paring some recent losses. The cryptocurrency experienced a minor correction on Sunday after failing to surpass the much-coveted $100,000 level.

Last week, Kiyosaki threw his weight behind the MicroStrategy boss amid growing concerns about the sustainability of his Bitcoin strategy. The financial commentator said he was actually following Saylor's investment plan (obviously, not with the billionaire's dollar size).

Notably, Kiyosaki and Saylor are both former Bitcoin skeptics who have turned into high-profile promoters of the leading cryptocurrency.

In 2017, Kiyosaki suggested that the Bitcoin craze was similar to the infamous Dutch tulip mania.