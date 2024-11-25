    “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Shares Stunning $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Robert Kiyosaki has come up with yet another dizzying Bitcoin prediction for millions of his social media followers
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 7:31
    “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Shares Stunning $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has shared yet another outlandish price prediction with his 2.6 million followers. 

    This time around, he claims that artificial intelligence (AI) forecasted that the price of Bitcoin might skyrocket to the $500,000 level in 2025. 

    Kiyosaki did not specify what large language model (LLM) he used to make this uber-bullish prediction.  

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy’s Premium Surges to 2021 Levels
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Begins $1 Wave Surge, Bitcoin's (BTC) Trouble at $100,000: Details, Solana (SOL) to Get Tested in 3 Days
    Crypto Market Hit by $500 Million Liquidation Tsunami as XRP Plunges 10%
    10 Reasons Why Stellar (XLM) Is Most Underrated Crypto by XRP and Ripple Co-Creator

    The predictions made by the writer behind one of the most famous personal finance books tend to be all over the place. Hence, they should be taken with a huge grain of salt. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin Might Still Crash to Zero, Top Angel Investor Claims
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 05:20
    Bitcoin Might Still Crash to Zero, Top Angel Investor Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Earlier this month, for instance, he claimed that he would stop buying Bitcoin at $100,000. Later, he ended up endorsing Michael Saylor's pie-in-the-sky price target of $13 million per Bitcoin. 

    He also predicted that Bitcoin was supposed to hit the $350,000 level earlier this August. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $98,120 after paring some recent losses. The cryptocurrency experienced a minor correction on Sunday after failing to surpass the much-coveted $100,000 level. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Rockets to $77K as MicroStrategy's Saylor Makes Stunning Prediction
    Fri, 11/08/2024 - 19:40
    Bitcoin Rockets to $77K as MicroStrategy's Saylor Makes Stunning Prediction
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Last week, Kiyosaki threw his weight behind the MicroStrategy boss amid growing concerns about the sustainability of his Bitcoin strategy. The financial commentator said he was actually following Saylor's investment plan (obviously, not with the billionaire's dollar size).

    Notably, Kiyosaki and Saylor are both former Bitcoin skeptics who have turned into high-profile promoters of the leading cryptocurrency.

    In 2017, Kiyosaki suggested that the Bitcoin craze was similar to the infamous Dutch tulip mania.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 5:23
    MicroStrategy’s Premium Surges to 2021 Levels
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 25, 2024 - 0:01
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Begins $1 Wave Surge, Bitcoin's (BTC) Trouble at $100,000: Details, Solana (SOL) to Get Tested in 3 Days
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pepeto’s $600K Presale Highlights Vision for Supporting Memecoins Ahead of 2025
    Paribu Announces Digital Asset Custody Service for Institutional Clients Worldwide
    Zircuit Launches ZRC Token: Pioneering the Next Era of Decentralized Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Shares Stunning $500,000 Bitcoin Prediction
    MicroStrategy’s Premium Surges to 2021 Levels
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Begins $1 Wave Surge, Bitcoin's (BTC) Trouble at $100,000: Details, Solana (SOL) to Get Tested in 3 Days
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD