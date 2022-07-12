ZK-Proofs Innovator ZK.Work Launches Ironfish Testnet with 10,000 IRON Prize Pool

ZK.Work, a novel ecosystem that addresses ZK-proofs - a leading Ethereum (ETH) scaling technique - starts a testing campaign for its Ironfish mining pool. It also unveils rates for testers and zero-fee campaign details.
ZK.Work launches Ironfish Testnet mining program, invites testers
ZK.Work promotes itself as a leading platform for Zero-Knowledge Proofs. Launched by a heavy-hitting team of blockchain veterans, it leverages high-end software and hardware for the maximum efficiency of its operations.
To ensure that its mechanisms are battle-tested, ZK.Work invites cryptocurrency enthusiasts to experiment with its flagship product, Ironfish Testnet Mining Pool.
The incentivized mining campaign will go live at 12:00 a.m. UTC on July 15, 2022. To celebrate such an important milestone accomplished, ZK.Work announces a 10,000 IRON prize pool that is designed to stimulate future testers.
The prizes will be distributed daily based on the mining time and hash-rate contributed by this or that miner to the net system’s hashrate. All participants of the mining campaign become eligible for prize distribution automatically. ZK.Work will distribute prizes on a “first come-first-served” basis.
Zero-fee mining for newbies and professionals
Also, to make ZK-proofs mining operations more profitable for all types of miners, ZK.Work introduces a limited 0% mining service fee promotion.
To be eligible for this promotion, a Web3 enthusiast can invite at least 10 of his/her friends to join the main ZK.Work Discord channel.
Representatives of ZK.Work are sure that the launch of this mainnet is a crucial milestone for ZK-proofs technology, and more projects will be glad to take part in its operations:
ZK.Work is a Leading Mining Platform for Zero-Knowledge Proofs, and will continuously look for quality ZK projects for future plans and add more promising mining projects to the platform, committing to becoming a leading go-to mining pool.
ZK-proofs allow Ethereum-based dApps to reduce transactional pressure on the main chain and, therefore, to make operations more resource-efficient.