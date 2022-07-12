ZK-Proofs Innovator ZK.Work Launches Ironfish Testnet with 10,000 IRON Prize Pool

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

ZK.Work, a novel ecosystem that addresses ZK-proofs - a leading Ethereum (ETH) scaling technique - starts a testing campaign for its Ironfish mining pool. It also unveils rates for testers and zero-fee campaign details.

ZK.Work launches Ironfish Testnet mining program, invites testers

ZK.Work promotes itself as a leading platform for Zero-Knowledge Proofs. Launched by a heavy-hitting team of blockchain veterans, it leverages high-end software and hardware for the maximum efficiency of its operations.

Image by ZK.Work

To ensure that its mechanisms are battle-tested, ZK.Work invites cryptocurrency enthusiasts to experiment with its flagship product, Ironfish Testnet Mining Pool.

The incentivized mining campaign will go live at 12:00 a.m. UTC on July 15, 2022. To celebrate such an important milestone accomplished, ZK.Work announces a 10,000 IRON prize pool that is designed to stimulate future testers.

The prizes will be distributed daily based on the mining time and hash-rate contributed by this or that miner to the net system’s hashrate. All participants of the mining campaign become eligible for prize distribution automatically. ZK.Work will distribute prizes on a “first come-first-served” basis.

Zero-fee mining for newbies and professionals

Also, to make ZK-proofs mining operations more profitable for all types of miners, ZK.Work introduces a limited 0% mining service fee promotion.

To be eligible for this promotion, a Web3 enthusiast can invite at least 10 of his/her friends to join the main ZK.Work Discord channel.

Representatives of ZK.Work are sure that the launch of this mainnet is a crucial milestone for ZK-proofs technology, and more projects will be glad to take part in its operations:

ZK.Work is a Leading Mining Platform for Zero-Knowledge Proofs, and will continuously look for quality ZK projects for future plans and add more promising mining projects to the platform, committing to becoming a leading go-to mining pool.

ZK-proofs allow Ethereum-based dApps to reduce transactional pressure on the main chain and, therefore, to make operations more resource-efficient.