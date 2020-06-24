You Can Now Collect $50,000 Bounty by Finding Critical Bugs in Sony PlayStation 4

Wed, 06/24/2020
Alex Dovbnya
Sony invites bug hunters to chase a $50,000 bounty by finding flaws in PlayStation
Japanese electronics giant Sony has just announced the launch of the PlayStation Bug Bounty program.

The initiative was possible because of its partnership with San Francisco-based cybersecurity company HackerOne. 

$50,000 per one bug

After testing the waters with HackerOne for half a year, Sony has now made the program public.    

Sony will offer rewards of up to $50,000 for games or security researches who will be able to find critical vulnerabilities in PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation Network. PlayStation 3 and other older devices will not be supported. 

For comparison, Microsoft started paying up to $20,000 per Xbox bug back in January

Both Sony and Microsoft award bug hunters with $500 for fixing low-level vulnerabilities. 

$100 mln worth of bounties

As reported by U.Today, Facebook partnered with HackerOne to launch a bug bounty program for the Libra cryptocurrency. 

At the end of May, HackerOne made an announcement about awarding white hat hackers with more $100 mln worth of rewards.

It is estimated to pay its users about $6,000 every hour for finding bugs.

Alex Dovbnya

