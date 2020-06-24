You Can Now Collect $50,000 Bounty by Finding Critical Bugs in Sony PlayStation 4

Japanese electronics giant Sony has just announced the launch of the PlayStation Bug Bounty program.



The initiative was possible because of its partnership with San Francisco-based cybersecurity company HackerOne.

$50,000 per one bug

After testing the waters with HackerOne for half a year, Sony has now made the program public.

Sony will offer rewards of up to $50,000 for games or security researches who will be able to find critical vulnerabilities in PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation Network. PlayStation 3 and other older devices will not be supported.

For comparison, Microsoft started paying up to $20,000 per Xbox bug back in January.

Both Sony and Microsoft award bug hunters with $500 for fixing low-level vulnerabilities.





$100 mln worth of bounties

As reported by U.Today, Facebook partnered with HackerOne to launch a bug bounty program for the Libra cryptocurrency.



At the end of May, HackerOne made an announcement about awarding white hat hackers with more $100 mln worth of rewards.



It is estimated to pay its users about $6,000 every hour for finding bugs.

