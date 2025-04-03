Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Major Adoption Metric

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 12:44
    XRP overtakes Bitcoin as dominant hub for retail investors according to new Glassnode data
    Advertisement
    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Major Adoption Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the native currency of the Ripple network, has achieved a remarkable feat against Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading digital asset. As highlighted by Glassnode, a prominent on-chain data platform, XRP has gained strong retail investor interest in the current market cycle.

    Advertisement

    XRP's retail boom vs. Bitcoin's institutional growth

    Notably, XRP’s retail popularity has seen the ecosystem surge in active addresses since the 2022 bear market bottom. XRP’s active addresses have grown by a staggering 490%, indicating a huge spike in individual traders and smaller investors transacting with the coin.

    Related
    Binance's XRP Traders Are So Bullish, It May Be Bearish
    Sun, 03/23/2025 - 14:48
    Binance's XRP Traders Are So Bullish, It May Be Bearish
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Interestingly, Bitcoin has only managed a 10% increase within the same period. This suggests that institutional players drive Bitcoin’s rally more than retail activities.

    Understandably, Bitcoin has an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives institutional investors exposure to the coin. According to data, the total Bitcoin ETF market cap is over $100 billion.

    The massive increase in XRP’s active addresses signals that the ecosystem has more investors trading the asset daily. These traders are in the space daily, betting on price movements and potential gains, not on long-term investment.

    This assertion is evident from the different rally paths of both coins. While BTC registered a gradual rise supported by long-term holders, XRP has been growing sideways.

    Its cycle only broke out in December, which suggests a retail-backed spike, not institutional accumulation.

    What next for XRP institutional capital?

    According to Glassnode, the fact that XRP is attracting a flood of small traders might affect its profitability. The on-chain data platform suggests that XRP’s rally might not have the same sustainability as Bitcoin, whose growth is driven by big-money investors, ETFs and institutions.

    Related
    Better Than Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names His Pick
    Wed, 04/02/2025 - 19:56
    Better Than Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Names His Pick
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, recent developments, such as the inclusion of XRP in the U.S. crypto stockpile and the end of the Ripple vs. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit, might cause a shift.

    XRP might record more institutional interest as several asset management firms, such as Bitwise, Grayscale and Canary Capital, have filed ETF applications with the SEC. Nate Geraci, President of ETF Stores, believes approval is just a matter of time, with others like BlackRock and Fidelity likely to join the race.

    #XRP #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 12:41
    Trillions of Dollars: Tether's Gabor Gurbacs Bullish on Bitcoin’s Next Stage
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 3, 2025 - 12:39
    Ripple USD Explodes 41% in Volume After Kraken Listing
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BloFin Powers Up Platform Efficiency with Unified Trading Account Expansion
    From CEX to DEX: BYDFi Celebrates 5 Years of Remarkable Growth
    Overtime launches $OVER token and full Account Abstraction UX
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Powers Up Platform Efficiency with Unified Trading Account Expansion
    From CEX to DEX: BYDFi Celebrates 5 Years of Remarkable Growth
    Overtime launches $OVER token and full Account Abstraction UX
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Flips Bitcoin in Major Adoption Metric
    Trillions of Dollars: Tether's Gabor Gurbacs Bullish on Bitcoin’s Next Stage
    Ripple USD Explodes 41% in Volume After Kraken Listing
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD