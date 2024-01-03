XRP to $0.7? Price Makes Unexpected Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP’s latest price action was quite unexpected considering the nature of the market in the first days after the holiday season. A detailed look at the chart reveals that the XRP/USDT chart is on the point of a potentially significant move. The asset, which has seen a slower start to 2024, especially when compared to Ethereum's approach to its local resistance level, might be setting the stage for a notable price surge.

XRP's price is currently positioned at the tail end of a descending triangle, a technical chart pattern that traders often associate with the continuation of the prior trend. However, in this instance, XRP has made an unexpected maneuver, breaking through the upper boundary of the descending triangle. This move could be interpreted as a bullish signal, suggesting a change in market sentiment and possibly providing the impetus for a climb toward the $0.7 mark.

The descending triangle is typically formed by a flat support line and a downward-sloping resistance line. A breakout above the resistance line is significant because it invalidates the pattern's bearish bias. For XRP, this breakthrough indicates that buyers are gaining strength and could propel the price upwards, particularly if the breakout is accompanied by an increase in trading volume, which would add credibility to the move.

At present, XRP is trading above its moving averages, which is a positive sign for bulls. The 50-day moving average has served as a dynamic support, buoying the price on recent pullbacks. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering in the middle ground, suggesting that there is room for upward price movement before the asset becomes overbought.

On the other side of the market, Ethereum has also approached a local resistance level. A break above such a level for Ethereum could have a cascading effect, energizing other altcoins, including XRP.