Advertisement
AD

XRP Price Action Absolutely Demolishes Bears

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP's resilience against bearish trends turning heads on crypto market, signaling notable shift in sentiment
Tue, 2/01/2024 - 10:05
XRP Price Action Absolutely Demolishes Bears
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The first days of 2024 ushered in not only a new year but a classic roller coaster ride on the crypto market, with XRP taking center stage as it demonstrated resilience against bearish sentiment. According to CoinGlass, in the last 24 hours, the crypto market witnessed a staggering $161 million worth of positions being liquidated, with 81.8% of them being short positions.

Related
Pro-XRP Lawyer Offers Tax Advice for Holders

Meanwhile, XRP emerged as a standout performer, with short positions worth over half a million dollars getting liquidated – a whopping 13.57 times more than long positions. Despite this relentless bearish pressure, the XRP price managed to post modest 2.14% growth, currently trading at $0.634 per token and staying within the range established in early November.

""
Source: CoinGlass

Prevailing sentiment among market participants toward XRP is overwhelmingly bearish, a trend that is evidently reflected in trading strategies.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

However, the real puzzle lies in deciphering whether the primary driver is the price movement itself or the liquidation of short positions. It appears that a combination of substantial leverage and inadequate risk management is resulting in widespread liquidations triggered by even minor upward movements.

What comes first?

The market's current behavior prompts a critical question – is the upward movement of XRP the cause or consequence of the capitulation of bearish traders? Some analysts suggest that the liquidation of shorts might be acting as fuel for the price growth of XRP, turning the tables in favor of the bulls.

Related
XRP's Main Partner in Japan Highlights XRP Price Progress

The battle between bulls and bears in the XRP arena remains intense, making it a focal point for investors and traders navigating the unpredictable waves of the crypto market.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Solana's BONK Jumps 10% as New Money Enters Meme Coins
2024/01/02 10:03
Solana's BONK Jumps 10% as New Money Enters Meme Coins
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Bears' $145 Million Bloodbath: $45,000 Price Surge Pulls Liquidations Up
2024/01/02 10:03
Bitcoin (BTC) Bears' $145 Million Bloodbath: $45,000 Price Surge Pulls Liquidations Up
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Unusual 1,314% Increase in Whale Activity Worth $64 Million
2024/01/02 10:03
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Witnesses Unusual 1,314% Increase in Whale Activity Worth $64 Million
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Delysium Unveils Lucy — the Operating System (OS) of the “YKILY” AI Agent Network
GameFi Project AssetClub announced adoption of BRC20-RATS for further development of the RATS community
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Price Action Absolutely Demolishes Bears
Solana's BONK Jumps 10% as New Money Enters Meme Coins
Bitcoin (BTC) Bears' $145 Million Bloodbath: $45,000 Price Surge Pulls Liquidations Up
Show all
Advertisement
AD